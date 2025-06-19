3 bargain watches under £500 I'd buy in the Beaverbrooks sale – including Seiko and a Tissot PRX
Just in time for summer!
With summer on the horizon, there's no better time to add a new watch to your collection. The warmer months beg for bold colours and sleek shapes, making it the perfect time to try something you might not normally go for.
You really don't have to break the bank, either. I've been trawling through the Beaverbrooks sale, and found three hot picks for boosting your summer wardrobe for less.
Save £100 on this stunning Seiko at Beaverbrooks!
There comes a time in every watch collector's life where the urge to try something gold-toned is just too strong. Maybe you've rewatched The Sopranos or maybe you just enjoy the softer tonality.
Regardless, if that's your bag, this is a killer option. The Cocktail Time range is heralded as one of the best value for money options in the watch market, and this example is especially playful.
Save £55 on this Tissot PRX at Beaverbrooks!
The Tissot PRX is a modern cornerstone of the watch market. Reintroduced in 2020, the classic silhouette and integrated bracelet design made it an instant hit for the brand.
Many variants now exist, meaning there really is something for everyone to enjoy. You simply must have one of these in your watch roll, and at just £280, you won't find many better than this.
Save £105 on this Seiko 5 Sports SKX GMT at Beaverbrooks!
When the Seiko 5 Sports GMT was first released, the surrounding hype was entirely and duly justified. The prospect of a more affordable GMT movement was one thing, but the sleek styling of Seiko's iconic SKX range was just as alluring.
Snagging this classy two-tone option complete with a luscious leather strap is a really great option for most people. Doing that for less than £300? Well, that's a steal. I'd hop on this one quickly, as I'm certain it won't stick around for long.
If these aren't taking your fancy, there's lots more to shop in the Beaverbrooks sale. And the bargains don't stop there, either – you'll find similar deals events at Chisholm Hunter, Goldsmiths and more.
Sam Cross
