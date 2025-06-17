Save £300 on one of the classiest smartwatches there is right now!

If you're a lover of luxury watches, you may well think of smartwatches with a degree of disdain. For many, these wrist-mounted computers lack the classy styling and mechanical nuance of a well-crafted timepiece.

Still, sometimes you need one. For many, the health and wellbeing features are too good to ignore, allowing never-before-seen access to intricate measurements like heart rate and stress levels.

If you're looking for a smartwatch which looks fantastic, but still offers that, check out the Frederique Constant Vitality – now £300 off at Goldsmiths!

That's a killer deal. I'm a big fan of Frederique Constant, often praising the brand for its smart visual identity. At Watches and Wonders this year, I was blown away by its perpetual calendar model, which showcased the brand's technical ingenuity.

Then, we saw the Manchette released more recently, offering a retro-charmed piece of killer watchmaking cool. In short, the brand makes watches which look and feel really fantastic.

While the smartwatch side of things might not be as fully featured as others on the market, there's everything here for most people. You'll get heart rate information, step counting and more, all visible in an accompanying app. The battery will last a whopping 11 days on a full charge, too – your Apple Watch definitely can't do that!

But perhaps the best bit of the whole piece is how unassuming it is on the wrist. Look at it initially and you'd never know that there was a smartwatch brain lurking within the case. Only when you hit the pusher on the crown does everything whirr into life, offering a small digital readout above the six o'clock indicator.

Personally, I think the RRP for this watch actually represents pretty good value, but with £300 shaved from it, there's really no excuse. For some, the idea will be lost, but a lot of people seek out a smartwatch with traditional looks, and for those people, this is the top option.