T3's Best of Watches and Wonders 2025 Awards
Here are the winners from Watches and Wonders 2025 Awards, as chosen by T3's watch experts
As the sun begins to set on another year of the best watches launching in Geneva, there's a lot to look back fondly on. We've seen a wide array of stunning new models from all manner of brands.
There has been a host of perpetual calendars, jumping hour complications and F1 cars on the floor this year. But the job is not yet done – it's time to announce the winners of T3's Best of Watches and Wonders 2025 Awards.
A Lange & Söhne Minute Repeater Perpetual
In luxury watchmaking, minute repeaters and perpetual calendars are two of the most impressive complications. The former turns your watch into a musical instrument, with gongs striking the inside of the case to signify the minutes and hours. The latter offers a calendar movement which will stay accurate even with leap years and months of differing lengths.
Packing both of those into one case was always going to be impressive, but A Lange & Söhne managed to do that in a case less that 12mm thick. There's no getting around it - that's a masterpiece.
It's also rare to see a minute repeater in a platinum case. Collective wisdom would suggest that's a less pleasing-sounding material - though I can personally attest to just what a beautiful timbre this piece has.
Bell & Ross BR-03 36mm
I've already waxed lyrical about this particular model, but there's good reason for it. The brand has always manufactured fantastic timepieces, but they've been plagued by overly large case sizes.
But it's not just the smaller case which makes this such a hit. It's also superbly slim - just 8.5mm deep! That's the kind of case height you'd expect of a watch costing 10x more, and really does showcase the design ingenuity of Bell & Ross.
Even better, it has made the model more sleek without compromising on any of its core values.
Nomos Club Sport Neomatik Worldtimer
While we're talking about brands making impressively slim watches at affordable price points, let's go to Nomos. I've long admired the German brand, which makes some of the best value watches on the current market.
I tested the base model Club Sport Neomatik last year, and rarely a day goes by where I don't think about it's sleek dimensions and beautifully decorated, in-house movement.
It's the same story here, but the brand has managed to include a Worldtimer function too - all with a case height of less than 10mm. It's a masterpiece, a beautiful design and a truly fantastic watch.
TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph
If you're not a fan of motorsport, TAG Heuer's Watches and Wonders booth was not the place for you. Adorned by a modern Red Bull Racing car and a historic Ayrton Senna McLaren, the booth felt more like the back room of the Monaco Grand Prix than a convention centre in Switzerland.
It's right to cause a ruckus, though. The return to F1 is a landmark moment for a brand with a storied history in the field. And there was no better way to celebrate that moment than with the new TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph.
A rework of the classic Formula 1 model, this is everything you need in a watch. It's lightweight and fun, but sturdy in equal measure. The Solargraph movement should be perfect for most users, too.
Gerald Charles Maestro Jumping Hour 25th Anniversary
Anniversary watches were everywhere this year, but one in particular stood out. The Gerald Charles Maestro Jumping Hour is a beautiful recreation of an original Gerald Genta design.
Featuring a stunning Lapis Lazuli dial and - as per the Gerald Charles designs of old - a square frame, this model acts as a perfect tribute to 25 years of brilliance.
The jumping hour complication mustn't go unnoticed either. Not only does it leave the dial nicely uncluttered, it works flawlessly and watching it tick over is far more fun than anyone would care to admit.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
