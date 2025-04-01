TAG Heuer upgrades its iconic Formula 1 watch with Solargraph movement and nine colourways

QUICK SUMMARY TAG Heuer has showcased three new watches at Watches and Wonders 2025. As official timekeeper for Formula 1, the brand has debuted the Formula 1 Solograph, a new Carrera Day-Date and a dramatic Monaco Split-Second Chronograph.

It wouldn’t be Watches and Wonders without TAG Heuer stealing the show with its many new watch launches. To kick off the start of the week-long event, TAG Heuer has debuted three new watch styles, and has expanded its Formula 1-inspired collections, with new Formula 1 Solograph, Carrera Day-Date and Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph timepieces.

TAG Heuer was recently announced as the official timekeeper for Formula 1, so it’s unsurprising that the brand has gone hard on its new racing-inspired releases. The three new novelties have captured a lot of attention, and they could be some of the best watches debuted at this year’s Watches and Wonders event – let’s take a closer look.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solograph

The TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solograph is inspired by the original 1986 Formula 1 collection by the brand, and comes in not one, not two but nine different models. The watches have been given a new and refined 38mm case, making them ideal for smaller wrists, but just because they have a smaller size, doesn’t mean they still don’t pack a punch.

The nine versions of the new TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solograph are broken up into the core collection and limited edition models. The three novelties from the core collection come with black and white dials, and a deep blue dial with steel or bold red bracelets.

The remaining six watches are limited edition and showcase different colour combinations, including black and yellow, white and red, and green and red. The dials of the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solograph feature a combination of bubble and TAG Heuer shield icons as the hour markers, a date window at the three o’clock position and hour, minute and seconds hands.

Alongside the new case size, the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solograph has also been refined with new ergonomic accents to make it more comfortable to wear. Powered by the Solargraph movement, the watch’s battery is recharged by the sun or artificial light, and only needs two minutes of direct sunlight to power through the whole day.

TAG Heuer Monaco Split-Second Chronograph

TAG Heuer’s Monaco watches are instantly recognisable with their square cases and elaborate dial designs. Now at Watches and Wonders, TAG Heuer has debuted the Monaco Split-Second Chronograph which features a reinterpretation of its Rattrapante complication.

The Mikrosplit was introduced by TAG Heuer in 1916, a stopwatch which could measure separate time intervals down to the 1/100th of a second simultaneously. Now, the new Monaco Split-Second Chronograph pays homage to this movement with its new automatic split-seconds chronograph Calibre TH81-00 movement.

The movement is the brand’s lightest and most advanced chronograph calibre to date, and it allows measurements of two separate time intervals, ideal for sporting events and racing laps. Aside from the new movement, the Monaco Split-Second Chronograph features a ceramic and sapphire case, inspired by the ceramic used in Formula 1 cars.

The TAG Heuer Monaco Split-Second Chronograph still has its classic square case design and a skeletonised red, black and silver dial. It features two subdials which have ‘Lights Out’ and ‘Away We Go’ written on them, as well as an F1 logo at six o'clock.

If all that wasn’t another, TAG Heuer has also reimagined its Carrera Day-Date and added six new models to its collection. Measuring 41mm and powered by the Calibre TH31-02 movement, the new Carrera Day-Date features rose gold or rhodium plated indices, and a date and day window at the three o’clock mark.

The new Carrera Day-Date comes in six dial variations, including black, red and blue. A special version called the Carrera Day-Date Twin-Time is also available in a teal colourway and offers a GMT function, thanks to the TH31-03 movement.