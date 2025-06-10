TAG Heuer adds another classic motoring event to its official timekeeper catalogue
It comes after the brand returned to Formula 1
Quick Summary
TAG Heuer will be the official timing partner of the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
And there's a snazzy chronograph to mark the occasion, too.
There are few watch brands as renowned in the automotive space as TAG Heuer. For decades, the brand has been synonymous with fast-paced action, be that on the wrist of drivers or as a sponsor of different teams, drivers and events.
Earlier this year, the brand marked a momentous return as the official timekeeper of the Formula 1 series. That saw it return for the 75th anniversary of the sport, and the brand has wasted no time in offering a range of models to celebrate.
Now, TAG Heuer has also announced its place as the official timing partner of the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Alongside the news is a commemorative watch, too.
Based on a TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph, the piece sports a British Racing Green dial, sat within a 42mm case diameter. That's powered by the TH20-00 movement, offering full chronograph functionality.
The case is crafted from stainless steel, and utilises a mix of brushing and polishing to play elegantly with the light. Overall case thickness is 14.5mm, which is a touch taller than some, though not entirely out of place in the world of automatic chronographs.
That's offset by a brown leather rally strap. The whole package looks superb and really embodies the classic racing heritage which the brand is so synonymous with.
Limited to just 100 pieces, the watch will first be offered to members of the Goodwood Road Racing Club, with any remaining units then appearing on general sale. Priced at £6,450 (approx. €7,650 / US$8,725 / AU$13,400) this represents a neat way to get a cool, limited edition watch without paying crazy money.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
For motoring fans or just those who love TAG Heuer, this is a total no brainer. Should any units make it to public sale, I can see this one being a fast sell out.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
New TAG Heuer Aquaracer dive watches show just how pretty they can be
For a diver with style and substance
-
TAG Heuer celebrates the Monaco Grand Prix with three stunning watches
Including new materials and old beauties
-
TAG Heuer upgrades its iconic Formula 1 watch with Solargraph movement and nine colourways
TAG Heuer revamps its Formula 1 collections at Watches and Wonders
-
Hands on with the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Diamond – a versatile chronograph with added bling
A feminine-leaning watch with mass appeal
-
Hands on with the TAG Heuer Carrera Tourbillon in Purple – a relatively affordable display of wealth
If you're looking for a tourbillon at a not-entirely-nonsensical price point, this is a good pick
-
Hands on with the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint Porsche Rallye – 911 cool for your wrist
If you're a fan of Porsche, this watch is calling you
-
Hands on with the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph – my unexpected love at first sight
A dreamy fusion of modern and retro
-
Hands on with the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph in Purple – the perfect chronograph for most people
TAG Heuer knocks it out of the park with a simple chrono in a cool colour