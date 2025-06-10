TAG Heuer adds another classic motoring event to its official timekeeper catalogue

Quick Summary TAG Heuer will be the official timing partner of the Goodwood Festival of Speed. And there's a snazzy chronograph to mark the occasion, too.

There are few watch brands as renowned in the automotive space as TAG Heuer. For decades, the brand has been synonymous with fast-paced action, be that on the wrist of drivers or as a sponsor of different teams, drivers and events.

Earlier this year, the brand marked a momentous return as the official timekeeper of the Formula 1 series. That saw it return for the 75th anniversary of the sport, and the brand has wasted no time in offering a range of models to celebrate.

Now, TAG Heuer has also announced its place as the official timing partner of the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Alongside the news is a commemorative watch, too.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

Based on a TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph, the piece sports a British Racing Green dial, sat within a 42mm case diameter. That's powered by the TH20-00 movement, offering full chronograph functionality.

The case is crafted from stainless steel, and utilises a mix of brushing and polishing to play elegantly with the light. Overall case thickness is 14.5mm, which is a touch taller than some, though not entirely out of place in the world of automatic chronographs.

That's offset by a brown leather rally strap. The whole package looks superb and really embodies the classic racing heritage which the brand is so synonymous with.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

Limited to just 100 pieces, the watch will first be offered to members of the Goodwood Road Racing Club, with any remaining units then appearing on general sale. Priced at £6,450 (approx. €7,650 / US$8,725 / AU$13,400) this represents a neat way to get a cool, limited edition watch without paying crazy money.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For motoring fans or just those who love TAG Heuer, this is a total no brainer. Should any units make it to public sale, I can see this one being a fast sell out.