This purple Seiko might be my new favourite chronograph

QUICK SUMMARY Seiko has revealed a new model of Speedtimer to commemorate the 2025 Tokyo World Athletics Championships. The watch is limited to 6000 pieces and is powered by a solar movement with six months of power reserve. Priced at £650, it's available to pre-order from 25th June.

By pairing purple with black and keeping the case size under 40 mm, Seiko has just revealed one of my favourite watches of the year.

It’s a solar-powered Speedtimer and the bold colour scheme comes from the official brand hue of the 2025 Tokyo World Athletics Championships, which kick-off in the Japanese capital city on 13 September.

Limited to 6,000 pieces worldwide, the colour of the watch dial is called Edo-Murasaki. It’s the brand colour of the championships and is also known as Tokyo Purple. One of Japan’s officially recognised traditional heritage colours, it’s derived from a textile dye made using native purple glass from the Musashino region of Japan, and dates from when Tokyo was known as Edo.

The watch itself is wonderfully compact, with its 39 mm case diameter making it suitable for just about every wrist size. The purple dial is contrasted by a black bezel with tachymeter and a trio of black sub dials. Further details include a date window at the 4:30 position, and the logo of the 2025 Championships etched into the stainless steel case back.

Powered by Seiko’s in-house V192 solar-charged movement, the watch is accurate to plus or minus 15 seconds per month, and has a power reserve of six months when fully charged. The solar movement can be charged by both natural sunlight and artificial light. Water resistance is 100 metres.

Priced at £650, the Seiko Speedtimer 2025 Tokyo World Athletics Championship in Edo Purple is available to pre-order from 25th June.