Hublot's watch of the summer is inspired by a luxurious Greek island

Quick Summary The new Hublot Unico Big Bang Summer 2025 model looks like the perfect watch for sunnier climbs. The model is inspired by the island of Mykonos.

There's no season which plants its stamp on the world of watches quite like summer. Bold colours, comfortable straps and water resistant designs are the order of the day, as we shed our office-wear in favour of something beach ready.

Enter Hublot, with the new Unico Big Bang Summer 2025 model. That's inspired by the Greek island of Mykonos, which has become synonymous with party culture and celebrity cameos in recent years.

The watch certainly fits that vibe, fusing pale blue and deep orange hues like a racing Ford GT from the seventies. It's also reminiscent of the golden hour sunlight and the crisp ocean waves found in that location.

(Image credit: Hublot)

The 42mm case is crafted from a microblasted orange ceramic, and topped with a sky blue bezel of the same origin. It also sits a chunky 14.5mm tall, with 100m of water resistance offered.

Inside, the HUB1280 movement offers automatic chronograph capabilities. The dial is a half-skeletonised thing, too, meaning you get a lovely look at it through the front of the case. That movement operates at a 4Hz beat rate, and offers a total power reserve of around 72 hours.

The attached strap is a sky blue and white lined rubber affair, which looks really neat. There are a pair of additional units found in the box, too – a dark blue and white version, and an orange and white one.

(Image credit: Hublot)

The model is limited to just 100 pieces, meaning you'll need to act fast to get your hands on one. Priced at £26,900 / €32,600 / US$31,300 (approx. AU$56,000), it certainly won't be an impulse purchase for many.

Still, it's the kind of watch which attracts a very specific kind of customer, and if that includes you, little else will scratch the itch. The perfect summer watch? Certainly a strong contender.