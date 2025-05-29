Hublot’s new Big Bang watch pays tribute to New York with unusual material
Concrete jungle where Big Bangs are made of…
QUICK SUMMARY
Hublot has launched the Big Bang MECA-10 Concrete Jungle, inspired by New York.
The Hublot Big Bang MECA-10 Concrete Jungle has a 44mm case crafted from matte concrete and is powered by the HUB1201 movement.
Hublot has just debuted a new Big Bang watch, and this model is crafted from a truly unique material. Aptly named the Hublot Big Bang MECA-10 Concrete Jungle, the timepiece is inspired by New York City and is crafted from concrete – yes, really.
Hublot has had quite a big year so far, having released many new Big Bang watches including its 20th anniversary watch and colourful, ceramic editions. Now, the brand is paying tribute to the industrial make-up of New York with a new Big Bang watch.
As the name suggests, the Hublot Big Bang MECA-10 Concrete Jungle is inspired by the concrete construction of New York’s skyline and architecture, but Hublot wanted to put a spin on a ‘misunderstood’ material. Julien Tornare, CEO of Hublot stated “concrete has long been misunderstood as cold and industrial, but in the world of high design, it has become something else entirely – tactile, refined, even expressive.”
So, yes, the Hublot Big Bang MECA-10 Concrete Jungle is in fact made out of concrete! The 44mm case is crafted in matte concrete which is framed by polished micro-blasted titanium screws on the case and bezel to add to the industrial inspiration. The titanium crown is covered with black rubber which contrasts with the silver-like hue of the rest of the watch.
Powered by the in-house HUB1201 movement, the Hublot Big Bang MECA-10 Concrete Jungle has a 10-day power reserve and is water resistant to 50 metres. The movement can be seen through the dial and caseback, where a red power receive indicator sits between the cogs and barrels.
The Hublot Big Bang MECA-10 Concrete Jungle is finished with two interchangeable straps, with a choice of a black rubber strap or a grey fabric strap. Clearly the concrete material is the star of the show here, but you can still see all the clever mechanisms and technical elements which make it much more intriguing.
The Hublot Big Bang MECA-10 Concrete Jungle is the third edition in the Concrete Jungle series, joining two other watches from 2016 and 2020. The watch has also been dedicated to Hublot’s New York Boutique, and is priced at £29,300 / $34,100.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
