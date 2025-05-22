New Hublot model proves it's hip to be square
Complete with a tourbillon built in
Quick Summary
Hublot has unveiled the Square Bang Tourbillon 4-Day Power Reserve.
That's a revolutionary piece from the brand, complete with all square bridges.
Why are the best watches almost always circular? That was the question on the lips of the team at Hublot, right before it launched the Square Bang series back in 2022.
Just because the various mechanical gubbins in a watch movement conform to a circular format, doesn't necessarily mean the rest of the watch does. That sentiment gave birth to the range, and it's equally at home with the newest member of the family.
The Hublot Square Bang Tourbillon 4-Day Power Reserve doesn't just make use of a square case. Every one of the bridges within the custom-designed movement is also squared and angular, for a totally unique look.
The case is crafted from a 3D carbon fibre, and measures 42mm across. It also sits 13.2mm tall, which is not too bad for a watch of this ilk.
Inside, the beautifully named MHUB6023 movement is a manually wound, skeletonised calibre. It also packs in a tourbillon and a power reserve indicator. That will come in handy too, with a minimum of 96 hours of power available at any given time.
The movement makes use of a 3Hz beat rate. That's slightly slower than many watches at this price point, though it does make some sense. The design – sans seconds hand – doesn't offer any way of tracking the time more granularly, so the biggest benefit of the higher beat rate would be lost.
All of that comes attached to a black rubber strap, complete with a buckle and clasp crafted from black ceramic and black-plated titanium. It's classic Hublot, and feels like a great fit.
Priced at £91,000 / €109,000 / $105,000 (approx. AU$189,000) this is certainly not going to be an impulse purchase. Still, it's a cool design, and something which really captures the essence of the brand.
Hublot has always been a brand which questions the status quo, and this watch takes that to new heights.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3's Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances.
