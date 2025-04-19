I loved the Ressence Type 7 at Watches and Wonders – but the real gem has lurked in its catalogue for six years

If you've ever glanced at your wrist, spotted your watch and thought, "hmm, this is a bit boring, isn't it?" there's a good chance you're not wearing a Ressence model. The brand, founded in 2010, takes an approach to watchmaking which is totally unique.

The cases cut an enviably symmetrical figure, with a lack of any traditional crown on the side. Instead, winding and setting of the various functions happens with a twist-back case.

The innovations don't stop there, either. Most of the watches the brand offers are filled with oil. That stops distortion from the crystal, and means that, no matter what angle you're staring at the watch from, you should be able to tell the time.

At Watches and Wonders 2025, the brand unveiled the Type 7. That's a sportier model than others in its catalogue, with a neat titanium bracelet which almost looks integrated at first glance.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross)

On the dial, you'll find a large minute hand sitting opposite a smaller sub dial. That houses the hours hand, which revolves independently. Sitting in the same sub-dial is a small window, which changes colour to identify the temperature of the oil inside.

Elsewhere, you'll find a GMT sub-dial complete with a red hand, and another sub-dial which represents the seconds. That's got to be the hardest-to-read part of this piece – there's no distinct start and end points, just a couple of bars which revolve. So, you know, don't expect to be able to track things perfectly.

With all that being said, the wearing experience was fantastic. It's incredibly comfortable, with the lightweight titanium build lending a weightless quality to the piece.

It's also absolutely magnificent to look at. You'll lose hours watching with a child-like sense of wonder, as the minutes spin around the revolving hours like a self-contained solar system.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

An unlikely party crasher

I have to admit, though, the Type 7 wasn't my favourite watch on the Ressence booth this year. No, that accolade goes to a piece which was actually first showcased in 2018 and entered the catalogue a year later.

That's the Ressence Type 2, and while it certainly looks similar on the face of it, that watch has a lot more worth noting. Namely, it uses a technology called the eCrown, which adds a digital element to your analog watch, without turning it into something you need a computer science degree to operate.

Simply double tap the dial and watch everything swing into motion. You can pre-select two time zones which can be selected at any point, while you'll also have a Bluetooth link which draws the current time from your paired phone.

All of that happens while still having a fully automatic watch, which will operate just like any other. It's a really impressive thing, and it says a lot about the ingenuity of the brand that this even exists.

With the Type 7 costing CHF 42,500 (approx. £39,400 / $52,300 / AU$81,850) and the Type 2 setting you back CHF 53,900 (approx. £50,000 / $66,250 / AU$104,00), neither of these are what you'd call cheap. Still, they really don't need to be. These watches are engineering marvels with gorgeous designs and – in the case of the Type 2 – genuinely astounding tech. There's a lot to love there.