The beguiling Ressence Type 1 gets a new case design and colour

Just days after it announced the new Type 8 Sage (opens in new tab), Ressence is back with another new timepiece called the Type 1 Round Night Blue.

This model is an update on the previous generation of Type 1, and one of the major physical differences between new and old is the case shape, which is now perfectly round. This doesn’t sound like such a big deal for a watch, but it is notable for the Ressence Type 1, as previous generations have been squarer in design.

What else is new is the colour. It’s called Night Blue and we think it gives the watch a beautiful sense of understated elegance. The colour is repeated on the matching leather strap with ardillon buckle.

Ressence watches are unlike any other. The company’s Orbital Convex System sees the entire dial rotate, with each of the three sub dials also rotating as time passes by. The result is a dial with complications that seem to waltz around each other, and a layout that changes with every passing minute.

(Image credit: Ressence)

The Type 1 Round has complications for hours, minutes, seconds and days of the week, which are cleverly indicated with a dial split into seven segments with the first five coloured white and the final two being red to show the weekend.

As with other models of Ressence, the Type 1 Round is wound via the rotating caseback and there is no crown or buttons. The watch’s 40-jewel, 27-gear movement has a power reserve of 36 hours. The 42.7mm case is made from titanium and the dial is protected with a double-domed sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating.

As classy as it is clever, the Ressence Type 1 Round Night Blue is available now and priced at CHF 16,800 (£14,800) plus tax. As ever with Ressence, that wonderfully unique movement doesn’t come cheap.