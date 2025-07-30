Apple TV+ teases its next mega thriller series from the writer of Slow Horses

Quick Summary Apple has revealed the first production stills of its next big thriller series, Down Cemetery Road. Based on the other book series by Slow Horses author Mick Herron, it stars Ruth Wilson and Emma Thompson, and will debut in October.

TV triller fans with Apple TV+ subscriptions are in for several treats this autumn. Not only is Slow Horses returning with its fifth season premiering in September, a major new series from the same writer will debut a month later.

Apple has teased Down Cemetery Road, a new eight-episode adaptation of a novel by Mick Herron – the same author as the Slough House books (on which Slow Horses is based). What's more, one of the screenwriters of the Emmy award-winning hit, Morwenna Banks, is also handling the screenplay for the new series.

While the setting is quite different, the latest thriller will still feature themes of conspiracy and deception. It stars Emma Thompson (Harry Potter, Nanny McPhee) as private investigator Zoë Boehm, who is hired by Ruth Wilson's (Luther) Sarah Tucker after her neighbour's house explodes.

(Image credit: Apple)

There are four novels in the Zoë Boehm series, as well as a fair few short stories, so should this show be as successful as Slow Horses, there's still plenty of material to draw from for future seasons.

Apple TV+ will host the first two episodes on 29 October, with each additional episode arriving on the streaming service every subsequent Wednesday.

(Image credit: Apple)

Slow Horses loses its creator

But while a new series is emerging from the Slow Horses stable, it seems Apple's flagship show will soon lose its original creator.

It has been reported by Variety that Will Smith is leaving the series. Having been the driving force behind getting it made in the first place, season 5 will reportedly be his last.

Season 6 is said to be getting a new lead writer in the form of Gaby Chiappe (The Beast Must Die, The Level). She will then give way to Ben Vanstone (The Last Kingdom, All Creatures Great & Small) for season 7.