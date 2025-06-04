Apple TV+'s most highly-anticipated new season just got a premiere date and "first look"
No more horsing around for Apple
Quick Summary
Slow Horses will return to Apple TV+ this September with guest star Nick Mohammed joining the cast.
Perhaps best known for Ted Lasso, Mohammed will be seen in season 5 from 24 September, alongside Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden and the rest of our favourites.
Apple has announced that one of its finest shows is to return to its streaming service this September. And it'll have a very familiar face as part of the cast.
Winner of multiple awards, including Emmys and BAFTAs, Slow Horses will be back on Apple TV+ from 24 September 2025. It will see Gary Oldman back as Jackson Lamb, of course, plus Jack Lowden as River Cartright, but they'll be joined by Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed for the first time too.
Slow Horses season 5 is based on the sixth book in the Slough House novels by Mick Herron, London Rules. It sees the team's tech head, Roddy Ho, find a glamorous new girlfriend who attracts suspicion for obvious reasons.
It kicks off on Wednesday 24 September with the first two episodes being available on Apple TV+ from day one. Following episodes will be released weekly until 22 October.
Apple has released several "first look" images of the new season, although there's no trailer as yet. Instead, we get to see Mohammed in his "guest star" role, although there's no clue at present who he plays in the show.
Mohammed could also return to Apple TV+ in the not too distant future in the return of Ted Lasso, although considering scripts are still being written, it's unclear whether he or any other cast member will be part of the new run.
As for Slow Horses, you can catch up with the entire four season run so far on Apple TV+. Made in the UK, it is regarded as one of the best shows on the platform and even one of the best crime dramas on any service or channel.
It is currently rated at 98% on Rotten Tomatoes by critics, with the second and fourth seasons getting the maximum 100%.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
