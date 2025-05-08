Apple TV+'s biggest sci-fi epic to return after a two year absence
One of Apple's earliest success stories gets a Season 3 release date
Quick Summary
The third season of Foundation will finally start to air this July – just two years after the second.
The Apple TV+ hit sci-fi epic will be set 152 years after the events in Season 2. And a new teaser trailer is now available to watch.
Apple TV+ might not be the biggest streaming service, with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ offering many more shows and films, but it has carved a niche when it comes to sci-fi series.
For All Mankind, Silo and Severance are among the best in the genre today, while the limited series Constellation had the mighty Stephen King calling it "just about perfect".
There's also another series that has helped the platform earn its reputation with sci-fi fans, and it's about to return with a third season after a lengthy absence.
Foundation is based on the novels by renowned author Isaac Asimov and is inarguably the most epic of Apple TV+'s science fiction fare. It is mammoth in its scope and space opera-esque in its look and themes.
Unlike other shows on the service, which tend to be realistic or gritty, this book adaptation centres on a wider, far future concept, with the cast of characters attempting the not inconsiderable task of saving the whole of humanity.
It spans 100s of years (Season 3 is set 152 years after the events in the second) and takes place across a vast and varied universe.
We'll avoid any further spoilers, as it's very much recommended that you watch the first two seasons before attempting the third. There are 10 episodes in each which are available on Apple TV+ to stream now.
When will Foundation Season 3 arrive on Apple TV+?
Foundation Season 3 will then debut on 11 July, with each of its episodes arriving on subsequent Fridays. Apple has released a teaser trailer (above) that should keep you going while you wait.
It's been two years between series, after all, so a couple more months shouldn't be too much trouble.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
