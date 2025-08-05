Keep 'em clenched – another Spotify price hike is on its way

Quick Summary Spotify will be increasing the price of a Premium membership in most of the world this September, with a rise of €1 per month or the local equivalent. It's unclear on whether that includes the UK as yet.

There are three things in life that are inevitable: death, taxes and streaming service price hikes.

Spotify's just announced the latter – in September, Premium memberships are going up in price in multiple markets.

It's happening in September 2025, and we know how much the prices are going up by. But we don't yet know exactly which countries will be affected, and whether it'll apply to UK accounts too.

Why is Spotify putting its prices up again?

According to Reuters, while user numbers and Premium subscribers grew it also had to pay more tax on employees' salaries, causing it to post a loss in the third financial quarter. This has reportedly prompted it to adjust its fees once more.

Spotify has revealed that it'll be boosting Premium prices in a number of select markets, including Europe, South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and the Pacific, but it's yet to be specific on individual countries.

It said that prices will be going up from €10.99 per month to €11.99 per month – which is likely to translate to other currencies. So, if the UK is one of the markets affected, that will most likely take the price of a Premium Individual membership to £12.99 per month, from the current £11.99 per month.

Spotify is already one of the more expensive streaming platforms. Before promotional offers, YouTube Music Premium is £10.99 per month, as are Apple Music and Amazon Music Premium (if you're a Prime member).

Both Apple and Amazon also offer higher quality audio than Spotify, which still hasn't launched its long-touted Hi-Fi tier – possibly called Spotify Music Pro.

However, don't expect rivals' prices to stay static for – this is a market where one firm's price rises tend to be followed by the rest of the market in fairly short order.