Latest Samsung Galaxy Watch leak confirms bad news for smartwatch fans

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 lineup is shaping up to be the brand’s most premium (and priciest) yet.

A new leak, reported by SamMobile, has revealed expected European prices for the full Watch 8 range, including the standard, Classic, and Ultra 2025 models. And yes, most of them are going up.

This follows multiple leaks about the upcoming smartwatches, which revealed everything from the sharp design change to how the wearables will actually look.

According to the report, the 40mm Galaxy Watch 8 will launch in Europe at around €319 (~£272/ $371/ AU$572.50), with the 44mm version jumping to €349 (~£297 / $406 / AU$626).

That’s a €50 hike over the current Galaxy Watch 6. The Classic variant is also getting a bump, with the 47mm LTE model expected to cost €549 (~£467 / $638.50 / AU$985.30), up from €499 (~£424 / $580 / AU$894) last year.

But the most eye-watering price tag belongs to the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025.

Despite some early speculation that Samsung might drop the price slightly to stay competitive with Apple and Huawei, it looks like the Ultra 2025 will launch at the same €699 (~£594 / $813 / AU$1,254) price as its predecessor.

Why the increase?

One reason is hardware upgrades. All three models are expected to come with 64GB of onboard storage, double that of the Galaxy Watch 7, and new sensors.

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic will retain the rotating bezel, while the updated Ultra is tipped to come in new colours, including Titanium Blue, Silver, and Grey.

All three watches are expected to feature a new Exynos W1000 chip and a revamped BioActive sensor suite, potentially including skin temperature sensing, vascular monitoring and more under the latest version of One UI Watch.

When can we expect them?

Samsung has confirmed its next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on 10 July @ 3pm BST.

Alongside the Watch 8 series, we’re expecting to see the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and potentially a Galaxy Buds Core model.

There’s no word yet on shipping dates, but if Samsung follows its usual pattern, the new watches could hit shelves within a week or two of the event.

The upcoming wearables will almost certainly be among the best smartwatches you can buy in 2025, but with a higher barrier to entry, especially for casual users or those considering a switch from other ecosystems.

Will the improved design, boosted storage, and upgraded sensors be enough to justify the extra cost? We’ll know more soon.