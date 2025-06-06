New Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 details leak, and there's a Classic surprise
We know about colours and more
Quick Summary
More information has leaked about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 range.
That includes colour options and sizing information.
When it comes to the wonderful world of smartwatches, Samsung is one of the most recognisable names out there. The brand has been producing killer devices for years, making its watches a top pick for millions of users.
With another launch event expected to take place in July, rumours have already been swirling about the new watches in its lineup. That's the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 range, for reference, and is expected to include at least a base model and a Classic variant.
Now, new information has emerged about the range, which could shed extra light on what to expect. The news comes from Roland Quandt at WinFuture – an online tipster with a solid track record when it comes to sharing details about upcoming products.
The report suggests a Classic variant is coming, expected in two shades – white and black. It goes on to discuss the base model Galaxy Watch 8, which mentions graphite and silver colour options, and also comes in two sizes – 40mm and 44mm.
The omission of any sizing information about the Classic variant has led some to suggest that the model will only be available in one size. There's certainly no guarantee of that, though it would make sense in context.
Whether or not that ends up as a bad thing will really come down to sizing. On the whole, smartwatch brands tend to make use of some fairly large cases sizes, on account of the need for screen real estate.
While that makes sense, it also makes them comically large, which can be a dealbreaker for certain wrists. It's tough to please everyone, but it's even harder when you're limiting the options on offer.
Still, with more information expected in July, there isn't too long to wait for confirmation. We'll be keeping a close eye on the launch, as well as any further rumours emerging in the coming weeks.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
