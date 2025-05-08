Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 listed online, could arrive sooner than originally thought

Quick Summary New Samsung Galaxy Watches could be here soon. FCC listings for the next-gen model have arrived, pointing to a release in the not-too-distant future.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 could be here sooner than we first thought. That's according to a new FCC listing for the product, which has appeared. Those tend to be a good marker for a new product launch, often being one of the last things to happen before the launch wheels are set in motion.

The appearance (reported by SamMobile) confirms previously leaked model numbers for the watches in the range. Those are expected to be a standard model, plus a return of the Classic variant, complete with a rotating bezel.

That was last seen on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, and is a fan favourite in the range. It's reminiscent of the physical dials employed on some luxury watches, and offers a more tactile experience.

There are also rumours of a marginally increased battery size for the base model. That would see it climb to 435mAh – up from 425mAh on the previous generation. That's a small enough difference to probably be unnoticeable, but hey, it's a step in the right direction.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Will there be a Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 this year?

Another question resting on the lips of eager fans will be over the brand's more premium watch offering. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra launched last year, offering a neat, squircle design and improved features for those who live a more adventurous lifestyle.

Many will be waiting to see if the brand opt to make yearly updates to that range, or if they use a less frequent cadence. It's main competitor – the Apple Watch Ultra 2 – came just a year after its successor, but then skipped out on an upgrade last year, leaving consumers a little uncertain of when another new model will arrive.

At the time of writing, the current model is listed with a fairly significant price cut on the brand's website, which might point to a clear out prior to something new. Still, it would be unusual for nothing at all to have leaked about such a significant release, so it could also be unrelated.

Regardless, with the FCC listing, it looks like the launch could happen quite soon. There's usually only a few weeks between listing and launch, which could point to an arrival alongside the brands new foldable phones around June.