Next Samsung Galaxy Watch confirmed by company exec, will sport "innovative" new design

The next Samsung Galaxy Watch could sport a radically different design. That's according to a quote from someone involved with the brand during its most recent earnings call.

As shared by the Sammyguru blog, the representative made reference to a "new Galaxy Watch with an innovative design and enhanced health-related features," which suggests a major change could be coming. Quite how that design is set to change is still unknown, but we can certainly make some guesses.

The brand has traditionally made use of a circular design for its watches, though it did depart ever so slightly with the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. That used a more squared-shoulder design – a squircle, if you will – which left it closer to Apple Watch designs than any other.

There are three models expected to launch this year. That includes the base model Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, a Watch 8 Classic complete with the iconic rotating bezel, and a Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. The latter is definitely the most contentious – some have suggested that a new model there may be canned in favour of a longer release cadence.

That would make some sense. Particularly for a model as costly as the Ultra, a yearly update cycle can feel excessive with minimal changes on offer.

What might the changes to the Samsung Galaxy Watch be?

Let's kick off with the design. It's hard to guess quite what the brand is working towards, though an innovative design would suggest something pretty groundbreaking.

Personally, I'd love to see the squircle case shape of the Watch Ultra make its way onto other models. For me, that's the best looking smart watch out there, and I'd love to see other models in the range gain the same silhouette.

As for the enhanced health-related features, it's to tough to call. The introduction of AI will likely bring about some added insights, but we'll just have to wait and see what arrives later in the year.