Apple's already infamous new design style is landing on the Apple Watch very soon

Apple has just dropped watchOS 26 Developer Beta 4, nudging us one step closer to the public arrival of its striking new Liquid Glass design language, and Apple Watch users won’t have to wait much longer to see it in action.

The latest beta, rolling out now to registered developers, weighs in at just over 1GB and brings with it not just the usual bug fixes, but subtle visual and functional refinements that hint at how Apple’s smartwatch UI is evolving.

Liquid Glass, a glossy, layered design style characterised by transparency, depth, and movement, is already visible across key elements, including the lock screen, Control Centre, and watch face interactions.

If you're not a developer, sit tight: the public beta is expected to land within days, as Apple previously promised a July launch.

With the month nearly over, all signs point to a Friday or early next week release window. That would mark the first opportunity for non-developers to try the updated UI and new features hands-on.

What’s new in Beta 4?

While not as headline-grabbing as earlier releases, Beta 4 continues to tweak how the Liquid Glass UI behaves, particularly the lock screen’s animated glare and the way translucent elements interact with light.

In Control Centre, users can now rearrange tiles more intuitively, and Apple’s new Notes app integration lets you launch voice dictation instantly from the wrist, a small but surprisingly useful upgrade.

(Image credit: Apple)

Also new are the further refinements to the Workouts app, including smoother scrolling between workout types and the evolving Workout Buddy, now with a third voice option and more granular audio alerts. It’s shaping up to be one of the sleeper hits of watchOS 26, offering AI-generated playlists and motivational feedback during runs or rides.

Watch face management has also seen small upgrades. The new Photos face remains unchanged, but Apple has introduced categorised watch face collections, making it easier to browse your options. However, some older faces, like Toy Story, have quietly been removed in recent builds.

When will watchOS 26 be officially released?

The final version of watchOS 26 is expected to launch in September, alongside the Apple Watch Series 11 and the Apple Watch Ultra 3. Apple typically rolls out its major software updates just days before its new hardware hits stores.

So far, the software appears stable, with few bugs reported in Beta 4, though developers are still advised not to install it on primary devices, as there’s no easy way to roll back to a public release if something goes wrong.

Which Apple Watches will support watchOS 26?

If you’re wondering whether your device will get the update, here’s the list of compatible models:

Apple Watch Series 6 and later

Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) and later

Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2

That means Series 4 and Series 5, as well as the first-gen SE, have now officially reached the end of the line.

Should you install the public beta?

While tempting, especially for those keen to experience the new design style first-hand, beta software is still a gamble. You won’t be able to downgrade easily if you change your mind, so unless you’re comfortable dealing with potential bugs, it might be best to wait for the final release in September.

But if you do dive in, expect your Apple Watch to start feeling a lot shinier, more tactile, and unmistakably Apple again. Find out more at Apple.