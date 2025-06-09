Apple WWDC 2025 live: major iOS 26 updates, rumoured iPhone Air reveal

Refresh

Apple Intelligence 2.0 (Image credit: Apple) This time last year, we learned all about Apple Intelligence, its own AI system that presented a practical human side to AI. Roll out was a little slower than expected though and in recent months we have seen Google's offering steaming ahead. With Google Gemini now available on the iPhone, we're expecting to see the ability to use Gemini as an alternative to ChatGPT in the Apple ecosystem. But will we see any further advances in its AI offerings? It's been suggested that this won't be a big year for Apple Intelligence. However, I expect we will see further integrations of AI into Apple services. One that's expected is in Apple Music. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has suggested that there will be AI-created playlists and even an AI DJ offering.

A vision of the future (Image credit: Apple) Another area I'm interested to hear more from today is Vision OS. The operating system currently only supports one device – the Vision Pro – though a second headset is expected to be coming sometime soon (ish). It sounds like the design of Vision OS is going to influence to new-look iOS and iPadOS, but I suspect we will see some progress for the headset design too. With the likes of Meta and Google producing more day-to-day wearable glasses, maybe we will see some options for a lite version of Vision OS that could one day find itself in a pair of sunglasses or spectacles.

Heading home? (Image credit: Apple) It's Mat Gallagher here, taking over to allow Mike to grab some food. I have to say, I'm very excited about tonight's (if you're in the UK) WWDC keynote. I do hope we're going to see these big design changes that are rumoured, but most of all, I hope we see something on the home side. The Apple TV OS is now looking pretty good, and thanks to the FaceTime integration, it does function as a bit of a home hub. However, there has been talk of a dedicated Apple home hub for years and now could be the perfect time to launch it. Of course, a home hub would need its own OS, which though similar to either the Apple TV or iPad, would be slightly different. While WWDC isn't traditionally about product, it wouldn't be the first time we'd seen something at least teased here. So could we see a home hub, or even a new Apple TV design? After all, the Apple TV has remained physically unchanged for a few years now.

MacOS may cut out Intel (Image credit: Future) Putting iOS aside for one moment, the other major software expected to get an update is, of course, MacOS for the best MacBooks. Rumour has it here that Intel may be cut from compatibility, with older MacBook models on such ineligible for a MacOS 26 upgrade. That'll be to support Apple's own silicon, the M chipsets, of course, and promote upgrading of hardware for those still using less than the latest.

Which iPhones will be compatible? (Image credit: Apple) Speaking of compatibility, it's also thought that iOS 26 will only come to a given number of iPhone models. It's rumoured that the iPhone 11 may have had its last support, with the iPhone 12 now the likely cut-off in terms of hardware supported. Keep in mind, however, that Apple Intelligence was only available on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max and any iPhone that's launched since then. So older hardware won't have the AI aspects available in full, which may cause something of a divide. In short: if you want iOS 26 and you want it at its best, you'll want an iPhone 17 come September time. Anything pre-iPhone 15 Pro isn't going to deliver the full experience.

On The Road Again (Image credit: Aston Martin) It's not only iOS that's likely to get an update as part of this WWDC, though, with Apple CarPlay expected to also gain a redesign. As Apple's CarPlay Ultra is already official and in some cars, it makes sense to show off the version that most people will get (i.e. not Ultra, which is only available in the US and very select vehicles at the moment). Whether the interface will ape the new Liquid Glass look, however, is up for debate – CarPlay Ultra does require iOS version 18.45 on an iPhone 12 or newer, however, so it may be a similar span of handsets with iOS 26 compatibility that are able to run the in-car system.

A new Apple Arcade? (Image credit: Future) There's also been increasing rumours that Apple Arcade, which is currently cooked into iOS, with games added through the App Store, may be separated out and given its own prominence. By which, I mean an Apple Arcade Store style of operation, much like Apple TV+ is its own entity from which to stream on subscription and download movies and shows. I think that makes a lot of sense, as Apple Arcade has struggled to really hit the mark with as wide an audience as perhaps expected. Sure, there are a couple of million subscribers, but there's scope for the service to hit much bigger – and a simple yet effective change such as this could be the start of a new life for it.

Happy birthday! But right now, let's take a trip down memory lane. Can you believe that the original iPhone is about to celebrate its 18th birthday? The first-ever iPhone launched on 29 June in 2007. Back then, iOS didn't exist, as such, with the original device launch on iPhone OS 1. It was in 2010 when iOS 4 launch, as a precursor to the arrival of the first iPad. Why's all this important? Well, iOS 26, if that's what it's to be called, is lining up for big birthday celebrations – and doing so in style. Well, re-styling, with new design visions. There's a lot of talk about the iPhone's 20th birthday, too, which is only a couple of years away now – some way off, in 2027. What big iOS plans will Apple have for then, I wonder? And will there be a much-rumoured 'Anniversary Edition' iPhone? We'll have to wait and see...

iOS 26: a summary of predicitons 'Liquid Glass' new visual design language

Apple Intelligence updates: Summarisation Live Translation Genmoji enhancements

Battery life improvements

New Camera app

Desktop mode? (Image credit: Apple) So just what might the so-called iOS 26 software bring to the table? Well, in addition to this new 'Liquid Glass' design language, there has to be a focus on Apple Intelligence. It's a no-brainer, right? Especially with Google having gone big with Gemini at its I/O showcase in May. Apple is playing catch-up here, though, with expected summaries, live translation, and writing assist tools already part of many makers' Google Android software suites. It's time for iOS to up its game here, though, so I'd expect all of the above to be part of September 2025's anticipated software rollout. The recently introduced Genmoji animations are also expected to gain enhancements, also tied to Apple Intelligence, with new options and features. Otherwise, there's speculation about a new 'desktop mode' via USB-C, plus a change to the Camera app's appearance, again tying it closer to this 'Liquid Glass' Vision Pro-like aesthetic.

Walking on Air? (Image credit: Majinbu) Now, I'm not totally convinced that the rumoured iPhone 17 Air – the super-slim handset expected from Apple, hot on the heels of Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge – will show face at WWDC. It's just not really the forum for it, with software being the main focus. However, as Samsung has already showed its hand, there is greater incentive for Apple to try and one-up its opponent. I would love to see the popcorn fly, so if Apple was to tease the apparent 17 Air later this evening, I'd be so here for it. But I, for one, don't expect it to happen just yet...

What's in a number? (Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future) The latest iPhone handsets have iOS 18 on board, so you'd think the next logical step is iOS 19? Possibly not! The rumours suggest that iOS 26 will be the name/number, aligning Apple's operating system with the year for which it's destined, rather than the iteration. It's also suggested that this leap from iOS 19 to 26 will be represented visually, too, with a huge design language change expected – in what's dubbed 'Liquid Glass' design. The reason for the name? Everything is going to be translucent, almost to the point of transparent, so we'll look forward to getting a closer view of that later today, when WWDC kicks off proper.