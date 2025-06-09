Apple just gave your workouts a personal AI coach on the Apple Watch

Apple has just revealed watchOS 26, and the headline feature could completely change how you work out with an Apple Watch.

Dubbed Workout Buddy, this new addition uses Apple Intelligence to deliver real-time, personalised motivation during workouts. And it’s not just generic cheers!

Workout Buddy taps into your fitness history, including heart rate trends, weekly mileage, and even your personal milestones, and turns that into dynamic, spoken insights while you train.

The feature uses a text-to-speech model trained on the voices of Apple Fitness+ trainers, so your mid-run pep talks sound more human, more engaging.

Workout Buddy supports major workout types including running, walking, cycling, HIIT, and strength training.

It’s designed to work with Bluetooth workout headphones and requires an iPhone with Apple Intelligence capabilities nearby.

Alongside Workout Buddy, watchOS 26 also introduces a fresh Liquid Glass design that brings real-time reflections and depth to Smart Stack widgets, Control Centre, and notifications.

Speaking of Smart Stack, it’s now smarter, offering hints based on your routine and location, like surfacing a Pilates reminder when you show up at your usual class.

(Image credit: Apple)

There’s also a new wrist flick gesture. If you get a notification or call while your hands are full, a quick flick of your wrist upwards can now dismiss it without touching the screen.

It’s part of the company's push to make the Apple Watch more one-hand-friendly, joining the existing Double Tap gesture.

Apple is introducing Live Translation in Messages, which allows incoming and outgoing texts to be automatically translated on your wrist.

Plus, the Workout app itself gets a redesign with customisable corners and automatic music suggestions based on your workout type and taste.

Other highlights include the Notes app on the Watch for pinned and new notes, automatic volume adjustment for notifications based on ambient noise and enhanced accessibility features like Live Listen and Live Captions.

watchOS 26 will roll out this autumn as a free update for Apple Watch Series 6 and later.