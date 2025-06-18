Killer new Galaxy Watch update is coming to certain Samsung wearables – is yours one of them?

Samsung is rolling out a major new software update for its Galaxy Watch lineup, and it's packed with clever new health and fitness features.

The update – part of the new One UI 8 Watch software, based on Wear OS 6 – introduces a range of tools designed to give smartwatch users deeper insights into their sleep, recovery, and overall well-being.

But while the feature list is impressive, not every Galaxy Watch user will benefit, at least not right away.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Smarter sleep and stress tracking

One of the standout additions is Bedtime Guidance, which gives you a recommended window to fall asleep based on your recent sleep patterns.

By analysing circadian rhythms and "sleep pressure" (how tired your body really is), the feature helps you get better rest with smart reminders and gentle nudges to head to bed.

More advanced sleep features like this one have been a core offering not just for Samsung's smartwatches but also for others like the Oura Ring 4 and the new Whoop MG.

(Image credit: Samsung)

There’s also Vascular Load, a new health metric that estimates the stress on your cardiovascular system while you sleep.

This can offer insights into how well your body is recovering overnight and whether stress, sleep quality, or even diet could be impacting your heart health.

These tools work quietly in the background – no need to actively start a session or log anything manually – making them ideal for anyone who just wants actionable data without micromanaging their health stats.

Runners haven’t been left out either. A revamped Running Coach uses a quick 12-minute fitness assessment to determine your current running level, then builds a training plan that evolves with your performance.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Antioxidant tracking (yes, really)

Perhaps the most unexpected addition is the Antioxidant Index, which uses light sensors on the watch to estimate the level of carotenoids in your skin – a marker for how well your body is stocked with antioxidants. In plain English? If you’ve been eating your fruit and veg, your watch will know.

This might sound a bit out there, but it ties into Samsung’s broader push towards whole-body health, similar to the approach WHOOP and Oura have taken with recovery-focused metrics.

The new features are being released as part of the One UI 8 Watch beta, which is currently available to users in the U.S. and South Korea.

At launch, it's limited to the Galaxy Watch 6 Series, Galaxy Watch 7 series, and the new Galaxy Watch Ultra, so if you’re still rocking a Watch 5 or earlier, you might be out of luck (for now).

That said, Samsung often expands feature access to older models over time, so it’s worth keeping an eye out for future announcements.

