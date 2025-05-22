Garmin added powerful new features to its best watches, but only if you know where to look

Garmin has quietly dropped a major new software update for a range of its latest smartwatches, and, surprisngly, it’s more than just bug fixes.

From new health metrics to security features and trail-finding tools, the latest update is packed with thoughtful upgrades that’ll please both everyday users and hardcore adventurers.

Included in the rollout are the Fenix 8, Forerunner series, the new Instinct 3, Lily 2 Active and Venu 3.

If you wear one of these Garmin watches on your wrist, you might already have access to some of the new tools – for free! No Connect+ shenanigans here (well, more on that below).

So, what’s new? For starters, there’s a Breathing Variations feature that uses Pulse Ox to give you deeper insights into your respiratory patterns while you sleep.

Then there’s the new Rucking Activity mode, designed for weighted hiking with support for pack weight input.

This means more accurate metrics for VO2 max, calorie burn, elevation and more, especially when you’re trekking with a heavy load.

Speaking of which, Pack Weight has also been added as an input option to regular hiking, running and walking activities. A small change with a big impact on how your fitness stats are calculated.

Garmin’s also added a passcode option to help keep your data secure, including an automatic wrist detection setting that requires re-authentication if the watch is removed.

And for niche users like competitive shooters, a new Stage Timer provides real-time alerts via speaker or paired hearing protection, showing exactly how much time is left in a match stage.

Go pro (or, more like, Connect+)

If you're subscribed to Garmin Connect+ or Outdoor Maps+, you’re also in for a treat.

The new Garmin Trails feature is basically a smart trail finder built into Garmin Connect or Explore.

You can filter trails by terrain, features like waterfalls or rivers, dog-friendliness, and more.

Trail info includes difficulty, distance, elevation, and community-sourced reviews, and it all syncs to your device for offline use.

On the golf side, Venu 3 owners can now tap into Garmin’s Golf Membership perks.

This includes full-colour CourseView maps, touch targeting, Green Contours, and PlaysLike distances, features usually reserved for the Approach range.

Membership is £8.99/month or £89.99/year, with a 30-day trial included.

The updates are rolling out now. To get them, make sure automatic updates are enabled, sync with Garmin Connect, or connect via Garmin Express.