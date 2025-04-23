Garmin has switched on its new heart feature on certain smartwatches

Garmin has officially switched on its ECG App for users in the UK and Switzerland, giving compatible watches a powerful new trick: checking for signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib) in just 30 seconds.

That’s right: your triathlon watch might now be a medical device.

The update brings electrocardiogram (ECG) functionality to supported watches like the Garmin Venu 3 and the Garmin Fenix 8 range, with more models expected to join the list soon.

Using built-in sensors, the app records the tiny electrical impulses that control your heartbeat.

All you have to do is sit still, place your fingers on the bezel, and let the watch analyse the data to check for signs of AFib, an irregular rhythm that’s notoriously hard to spot in routine check-ups.

Results show up instantly on the watch, and if you want to go deeper, you can sync your readings to the Garmin Connect app and generate a shareable report for your doctor.

ECG is Garmin’s first smartwatch feature classified as a medical device in these countries, marking a significant step in its health tech ambitions.

It’s also part of a wider trend: Apple, Samsung, and Withings have all been offering ECG features for a while now.

But Garmin entering the space brings the feature to an audience that’s arguably more active and outdoor-focused; runners, cyclists, and adventurers who care about fitness but might not think twice about daily health monitoring.

The ECG App is rolling out now. Just make sure your Garmin Connect app and watch software are up to date.

For now, it’s available only in regions where it’s been approved, but Garmin says more markets and devices are coming soon.

So yes, your Garmin can still tell you how hard that hill sprint was – but now, it can also help you keep an eye on your heart while you’re at it.