This fitness Garmin outlasts Apple and Samsung – and it’s now at its lowest price

There’s nothing more frustrating than a fitness tracker that constantly dies every time you try to track your workouts. Luckily, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 doesn’t present this problem. With an impressive 11-day battery life, it easily outlasts many Apple and Samsung smartwatches, and it’s currently fallen to its lowest price ever.

The Vivoactive 5 can be yours for just $189.99 – saving you $110 off its original price. Given how many features are packed into this sleek AMOLED smartwatch – from 30 pre-loaded workouts, to sleep tracking, built-in GPS, Garmin Coach Body Battery monitoring, stress tracking, and more – it was already great value at full price, so this deal makes it even better.

Save 37% Garmin Vívoactive 5: was $299.99 now $189.99 at Amazon The Vivoactive 5 is a sleek smartwatch with a bright AMOLED screen, 30 built-in sport apps (including for wheelchair users), and detailed health tracking. It supports smart notifications, Garmin Pay, music, and lasts up to 11 days on a charge.

In addition to tracking your calories burned, heart rate, and daily steps, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 offers guided meditation sessions, women's health tracking, and even specialized workout modes and sports apps for wheelchair users. You can also stay connected with text messages, emails, and calls right on your wrist, make contactless payments with Garmin Pay, and download music directly from Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer.

All this for less than $200 is pretty good going if you ask us. Not to forget, the Vivoactive 5 is a stunning watch with a beautiful AMOLED display. If you aren’t too keen on black, then you can also grab it for a little more (but still on sale) in Ivory, Navy and Orchid.