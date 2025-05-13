Don’t hang about – Amazon’s slashed the Garmin Epix Gen 2 to an all-new low price
With over $400 off, it's a hard deal to pass up
The Garmin Epix 2 is one of Garmin’s pricier smartwatches, designed for serious athletes and outdoor enthusiasts who take their health tracking seriously. That was until Amazon went and gave it a killer discount, making its price on par with the Forerunner 265 and less than the Fenix 7X Pro Solar.
Right now, you can snag the Garmin Epix 2 Pro for $489.99, saving you a whopping 46% off its regular $899.99 price tag – that’s a pretty killer deal on a premium watch designed for athletes and outdoor adventurers.
The Garmin Epix (Gen 2) blends sleek design with rugged durability, featuring a vibrant 1.3-inch AMOLED display. Packed with advanced health tracking, accurate GPS, and a wide range of sports modes, it delivers top-tier performance with long-lasting battery life.
Designed for ultimate versatility, the Garmin Epix PRO Gen 2 is packed with features to meet the demands of runners, hikers, and outdoor enthusiasts. With multi-band GPS, it delivers precise navigation even in the toughest terrains, ensuring you stay on track no matter where your adventure takes you. For trail runners and skiers, it includes topo and ski maps, providing detailed guidance across various landscapes.
The watch also offers advanced training metrics like VO2 max, performance condition, and recovery insights to help you fine-tune every workout. It has a wealth of sports modes too, an eye-catching AMOLED display and offers up to 16 days of battery life. You can also download music from Spotify, Deezer or Amazon Music.
Thanks to this Amazon deal, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 delivers top-tier performance, rugged durability, and sleek design at a price that’s hard to pass up
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
