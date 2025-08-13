5 watches under £500 I'd buy in the Chisholm Hunter summer sale – including brands like Seiko, Tissot and Hamilton

Adding new watches to your collection is something which doesn't always come cheap. These beautiful little time-telling trinkets can command a pretty high price tag, so a big purchase should be well considered.

Fortunately, there are often sales events which can pull down the price tag and make adding something new to your collection more affordable. That's exactly what's happening at Chisholm Hunter right now – its Summer Sale is live, and I've found five bargains under £500 just for you!

A classic black watch is a must have for any collection, and this Seiko model does it in style. There's no frills on show here – a 37.5mm case diameter is nice and wearable, the 4R36 movement ensures 40 hours of power reserve and that really is it.

Case and bracelet are both crafted from stainless steel for a big of added heft, while the styling is timeless with just a hint of 70s chic.

The modern Tissot PRX soared to significance when it launched, and it's not hard to see why. A sleek integrated bracelet design at a great price made it an instant hit with collectors and the general public alike.

This quartz model packs in a cleaner dial, with a slightly smaller case diameter, making it fantastically wearable. Oh, and it's a stunning mint green – what's not to love?

I distinctly remember the hubbub around this piece at launch, and it's not hard to see why. Classic Seiko dive watch-inspired looks paired with an on-trend teal dial and a sleek 38mm case diameter.

It's a perfect pick for most people, and would make a terrific summer watch.

A Hamilton Khaki Field is a must-have watch for most people, and this one is even sleeker to look at. The black PVD case coupled with matching dial and NATO strap makes for a stealthy overall experience.

It just sneaks into budget, too, thanks to a hefty price slash.

GMT watches are all the rage right now, and this classically styled Seiko is a great pick. It needed a healthy price cut to get in under the £500 cap, but that just means you're snagging a stellar deal.