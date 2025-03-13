New Tissot PRX Rose Gold might be my favourite in the collection

It's been a heck of a week for Tissot. Having launched the new Tissot PRC100 Solar earlier this week – complete with a groundbreaking method of absorbing light through the crystal – the brand could easily have sat back with its feet up on the desk.

It did not, though, returning today to unveil a new range of options in the iconic Tissot PRX range. Chief among them is the Tissot PRX Rose Gold, which – as you should probably have guessed from the name – takes the iconic form and coats it in a layer of rose gold PVD.

That sits over a stainless steel base, similar to the yellow gold model already available. Paired with a sumptuous deep blue dial, this model might just be the most luxurious in the PRX range.

Otherwise, the specs remain the same. The Powermatic 80 movement sits inside, offering an 80 hour power reserve. Priced at £780 / $825 / AU$1,335, this model is slightly more costly than the standard variant, though I'd wager that it's entirely worthwhile.

It's not the only new model in the range, either. Those who enjoy quartz watches can now pick up the 35mm and 40mm variants of the PRX with a beautiful red dial.

The specs for those are otherwise identical – expect stainless steel cases and bracelets, with a flat, sunray dial over the textured model in the automatics. Still, I can't help but love this.

I long for more red watches across the board – it's an incredibly under-utilised colour – and this is a perfect example. Employing it on both of the offered case sizes ensures that there is something for every wrist size, too.

Priced at £335 / $395 / AU$610, these offer a more affordable entry point into the range. They're also a great way to snag a red dial for not much cash.

