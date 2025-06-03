New TAG Heuer Aquaracer dive watches show just how pretty they can be

Quick Summary TAG Heuer has unveiled five new dive watches. These Aquaracer models offer something for those seeking some added pizzazz.

It's no secret that dive watches are some of the most popular out there. These hardy things are often considered among the best watches on the market, owing to their ability to stand up to just about anything you can throw at them.

Still, that doesn't always lend itself to a good-looking result. Often, dive watches can look a little utilitarian, or – worse still – boring.

That's not the case for the new TAG Heuer Aquaracer range, though. Formed of two different versions – the Solargraph 200 and the Date 300 – this range couples stunning dials with stylish case and bracelet materials for a dive watch which has its Sunday best on.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

Let's kick off with the Date 300 variants. Those offer a range of stunning textured dials in funky new colours.

Those looking to add one to their watch box will have the agonising choice between luscious purple, neat green and rich, ocean blue options. If you opt for that blue hue, you'll get it on a white rubber strap, too – perfect for those warm summer days.

Each comes in a very wearable 36mm steel case, with a Calibre 5 movement inside. That's good for 38 hours of power reserve, and operates at a 4Hz beat rate.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

The Solargraph 200 models are even smaller, sitting inside a 34mm case. Those are crafted from steel, with either rose- or yellow-gold appointments and a two-tone bracelet.

These ones also feature diamond indices on all bar the three o'clock position – that houses the date window instead. Inside, these models use a TH50-01 solar-powered quartz movement, which isn't dissimilar to the calibre found in the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph.

That was one of my top picks from Watches & Wonders 2025, and it's nice to see the technology continuing to evolve here.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

Priced at £3,650 (approx €4,350 / US$5,000 / AU$7,650) for the Date 300 models and £3,750 (approx. €4,450 / US$5,100 / AU$7,850) for the Solargraph 200 models, these feel like neat additions to the range.