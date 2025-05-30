Mr Jones Watches’ Eyecon is seriously trippy – but it’s only available for 24-hours!
It’s in the eye of the beholder…
QUICK SUMMARY
Mr Jones Watches has debuted its new Eyecon watch.
Designed by David Oku, the Eyecon has a surrealist and colourful eye on the dial – but you’ll have to be quick as it’s only available for 24 hours.
Mr Jones Watches is back with another weird, whacky and wonderful watch in collaboration with David Oku. The Eyecon by Mr Jones Watches is colourful, surrealist and has a trippy-looking eyeball on the dial – but you’ll have to be quick if you want to get your hands on this one.
The latest watch from Mr Jones Watches has been designed by London-based illustrator and animator, David Oku, who’s known for his use of “vibrant colours, bold compositions, and a love for storytelling”. So, it made complete sense for Oku to team up with Mr Jones Watches on this latest quirky timepiece.
The Eyecon might be one of the strangest watches I’ve ever seen, but it’s certainly eye-catching – pardon the pun. While the case, bezel, crown and strap are black, the dial is an explosion of colour, featuring red, blue, green and yellow wrapping around the outer ring.
At the centre of the dial is a pinked iris eyeball that looks to be sitting on a pedestal. On either side of the eye are two pink hearts that sit slightly further back from the eye to give a three-dimensional effect. In fact, the Eyecon marks the first time that Mr Jones Watches has experimented with 3D in its designs.
So, how do you tell the time on it?! The hours on the dial are displayed in a crescent shape, with 6am starting on the left and 6pm ending on the right. A star moves across to mark the time from 6am - 6pm, before a moon takes over to show the hours from 6pm to 6am.
But what’s even cooler than that is the white dot in the pupil of the eyeball shows the minutes! Aside from the colourful dial, the Eyecon is crafted from a 37mm PVD coated stainless steel case and is powered by a single quartz mechanism. The caseback also has a casual imitation of the dial’s design on it.
But if you like the look of this watch, you’ll have to be insanely quick as from 8am today, the Mr Jones Watches Eyecon is only available for 24 hours! Fans can buy it now for £195 / $235 / €235 at Mr Jones Watches.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
