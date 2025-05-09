The maker of the Moonswatch is back with a jellyfish-inspired dive watch

Quick Summary Swatch just unveiled its latest collection. Inspired by different jellyfish, the dive watch is a transparent option for those seeking some fun.

There's no getting away from the dive watch these days. Gone is the era of these specialist tool watches simply adorning the wrists of Jacques Cousteau and co – you'll find depth-descending timepieces just about everywhere you look these days.

It's all the fault of the Rolex Submariner, really. That watch gained such synonymity with mid-level bankers and businessmen that everyone had to have one.

Still, if you've got lighter pockets and more joy left in your heart, the new launch from Swatch might be right up your street. The brand might be best known for the Moonswatch range – inspired by the moon-dwelling Omega Speedmaster – which created a storm under the watch-loving community upon launch.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Swatch) (Image credit: Swatch)

This model find its inspiration much, much lower, though. Named after a range of jellyfish species, these watches sort of resemble the animals they're named after. You'll find a translucent dial, which enables you to see the inner workings – though the quartz movement shouldn't sting like the tentacles of its namesake.

There are five models in the collection. Lion's Mane (red), Black Sea Nettle (black), Egg Yolk (white and green), Blue Fire (blue) and Aurelia Aurita (white) each offer something different. It's tough to pick a favourite – I'm a sucker for red watches, so Lion's Mane looks good – though I do think the Black is surprisingly classy.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Swatch) (Image credit: Swatch)

The 44mm case is crafted from a combination of Bioceramic and a shiny, transparent biosourced material. That's continued on the bezel, making use of the same Bioceramic, while the dial is, as mentioned, translucent.

Those cases are also 15.4mm tall and feature a lug-to-lug width of 51.5mm – not exactly the slimmest you'll find. They attach to a rather comfy looking rubber strap, though, so that's a big plus.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Priced at £135 / €155 / US$150 / AU$210, these offer a relatively affordable entry point into the wonderful world of divers. They're fun, bright and colourful – all except for that Black Sea Nettle which is a bit of a sleeper and could actually exist in a more casual office environment at a push.