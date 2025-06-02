T3 Home & Entertainment Month 2025: streaming, gaming, TV and audio to kick off your summer in style

At T3, we like to balance our indoor and outdoor activities. So, having spent the previous month outdoors – as part of T3's Travel & Outdoor Month – for June we've got stacks of timely entertainment to kick off your summer in an altogether different style.

That's part and parcel of Home & Entertainment Month, taking place across four weeks, encompassing the best of streaming, gaming, home entertainment and audio. From the shows and games to look out for, to the best kit and accessories to enhance your experiences, it'll all be here for your reading pleasure.

With a team of experts who've tested the latest and greatest kit – from the best TVs, to the best headphones; and the best streaming services to the best soundbars – you're in safe hands with our top-notch recommendations. And with much of the best sport, entertainment and gaming on the horizon, it's going to be one bumper month indeed.

Week 1: Streaming

Following on from Netflix's Tudum 2025 showcase, we're in store for plenty of great shows this year. Whether it's imminent releases, or a look back at the best sci-fi shows across all the best streaming services, there's a huge amount to watch – and here are our select picks, not to be missed!

Netflix this June: The 5 new shows and movies not to miss

Amazon this June: The 5 must-watch new shows and movies

Week 2: Gaming

Hot on the heels of the Nintendo Switch 2 launch – arguably the most important tech product of the year – there's a lot to excite in gaming this month. It's not only about Nintendo, though, with the best gaming laptops finally arriving with Nvidia RTX 50 Series cards and making mincemeat out of the best new games, beyond what you'd squeeze out of a PS5 Pro. It's all good news for gamers, though!

Week 3: Home Entertainment

It's all well and good having the best new shows and best new games to watch and play, but if you don't have the kit to experience them on in the best light, then you're missing a trick. Whether you need the best gaming TV, or the best new OLED TV – such as the Samsung S95F or LG OLED G5 – or just need to scrub up on what's what in terms of confusing tech acronyms and suchlike, then we've got your back this week.

Week 4: Audio

To close out the month is that other all-important factor: sound. Whether you need the best noise-cancelling headphones for travel, or are looking for some luxury high-end wired speakers, digital audio players, or other premium products, we'll be breaking down some of the lesser explored audio options on the market well worth your investment of time and money.

