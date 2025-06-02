Netflix in June: 5 new shows and movies you cannot miss this month

It's taken a few weeks, but here we are – May is in the rearview mirror, and the close of a month full of new shows and movies on Netflix if you're a subscriber. It's one of the best streaming services out there if you're a volume person, with more content to get through than basically any rival.

Still, there's always a new month to look forward to, and June seems to be a very promising one for Netflix. It brings the return of one absolutely massive show, a few debuts and some very intriguing new options, too. I've gathered the five new arrivals that you need to know about, right here.

Squid Game Season 3

Squid Game: Season 3 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 27 June

This global phenomenon had to end at some point, but once the first season proved to be one of the biggest hits Netflix has ever had, Squid Game was always going to get at least one more season. Three turns out to be the magic number, and we know that this will be its last run of episodes.

Hopefully we'll all get to find out much more about the organisation behind the games, and see whether our new and returning cast members can make it out alive. Expect the stakes to be higher than ever, and for some new games to absolutely shock you with their brutality and psychological manipulation.

Tires Season 2

Tires: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 5 June

Sometimes all you want is an easy-going comedy, and the first season of Tires was just that. It stars Shane Gillis in a lead role that barely feels like acting, as he lazes about and plays pranks on coworkers in a tire shop. There isn't much innovation here, admittedly, but it's a simple good time.

Now there's a second season on the way in early June, and it adds some much bigger names to the cast in recurring roles, which might help to raise the show's profile a little. It looks like it doesn't cost much to make, so we'd guess this one's going nowhere any time soon.

Tyler Perry's Straw

Tyler Perry’s STRAW | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 6 June

Tyler Perry pops up so regularly with new movies that I'd pay money to see his schedule, but they clearly work for a big chunk of people. His latest is a really simple concept that might only involve on real location – the inside of a small local bank in the US.

It sees a hostage situation unfold when a struggling mother finds herself driven to acts she never thought herself capable of. Expect tension and psychological realism as police attempt to talk her down from even worse mistakes, while she figures out whether there's any way out of her situation.

Titan: The OceanGate Disaster

TITAN: The OceanGate Disaster | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 11 June

It was a news story that absolutely gripped the world's attention in mid-2023, and while we've had relatively cogent explanations of what happened to the OceanGate Titan submersible and its crew, this documentary might still be a hugely popular one. It'll lay out all the facts with new access and some staggering revelations.

In particular, it looks primed to focus on how OceanGate operated as a company, including its charismatic founder, and whether safety was a high enough priority as it planned deep sea dives. That, of course, plus a detailed look at the Titan sub and how it came to meet its demise.

FUBAR Season 2

FUBAR: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 12 June

Arnie's show is a comedy-action bonanza that makes a really fun contrast to some of the more unbelievably depressing mainstream dramas that are doing big numbers at the moment (I'm looking at you, The Last of Us), and its second season seems likely to up the ante even further.

It's introducing love interests for more than one of its main cast, and some big names too – with Carrie-Anne Moss standing out from the trailer. She seems to be chewing the scenery in the best way as a wanted international criminal with eyes only for Arnie. If you want some straightforward fun, this will be a great boost midway through the month.