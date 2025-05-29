Netflix's latest fantasy teaser is super endearing

In an era when some of the other names in the running to be the best streaming service have made some high-profile fantasy genre cancellations (Prime Video axing The Wheel of Time, in particular), Netflix seems to be sticking with One Piece. It has a second season of the show lined up now, and its latest teaser is one of the more endearing you could hope to find.

It features the core of the cast gathering for an impromptu slumber party, all as a teaser for the show's upcoming appearance at Netflix's huge Tudum preview event on 30 May, where the next season will doubtless get a full trailer. For now, though, fans get this skit to whet their appetite.

ONE PIECE: Season 2 | Special Announcement | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

It begins with Nami reading quietly in her cabin, before she's disturbed by the loud snoring of Luffy. On waking him, he reveals that he's called together a slumber party in the hopes of helping the team bond without having to worry about battles or rivals. She's not sure about the idea, but is overruled by the arrival of Zoro, Usopp and Sanji – who come bearing popcorn.

The skit is only short, but it's a great window into the sort of camaraderie that can be harder to bottle in a longer-form show where you need to always have high stakes and drama to worry about. Anime and manga have it easier here, with the prevalence of "filler episodes", something Netflix cannot afford to inject into its version of One Piece without risking its viewership dropping off.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

When Tudum concludes, we should know a lot more about One Piece season 2 – including its release date, almost certainly, along with an expected trailer. It'll be curious to see how it builds on a strong foundation laid down by the first season. After all, as one of the longest-running manga series you could possibly hope to find, Netflix basically could spin the show out through countless seasons if it continues to find a big audience.

So, if you're a fan, cross your fingers and hope that the new season lands with the same splash as the first. This teaser gives plenty of reasons to be hopeful about it, though.

