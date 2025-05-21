Netflix's biggest show drops a scintillating teaser out of nowhere

Netflix has had some mighty huge hit shows over the last decade and more, as it's gone from producing the occasional original creations to regularly pumping out its own output. As you look over the long list of the shows doing well in recent years, Bridgerton has to stand out as one of the biggest, if not the number one.

The show has gone from strength to strength, with a rotating cast of actors who have already gone on to huge things in many cases, and it still has literally dozens more books to adapt in its source series of novels. Now we're getting ready for the fourth season, and Netflix just released a short surprise teaser for that run, which won't arrive until 2026.

Bridgerton Season 4 | Sneak Peek #2 | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The teaser is only a little longer than the last one we got, back in February, and shows the two main characters of the upcoming season, although they don't interact. Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) is making his way through a masquerade ball, seemingly on the lookout for something or someone.

It would seem he finds what he was searching for when he glimpses Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), a maid who's managed to get into the ball with an enchanting and glittery silver mask and gown, somehow. Unlike all the other attendees, who are busy socialising and doubtless gossiping, she's entranced by the beauty of the huge chandelier that hangs over the whole affair.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

It would seem this marks her out – as less superficial and more appreciative than the average member of the glitterati that makes up such a Bridgerton party. Doubtless this will be something that sparks a flame in Benedict, and starts a romance that should have audiences swooning.

They'll do so in their millions, too, if the ever-increasing viewership of the show season-to-season is something to go by. That means quite a lot of pressure for Netflix, though, and it'll be under internal pressure to keep that line going up. After all, if you want to stand out as not just the biggest but also the best streaming service on the market, you have to do a lot to justify continued subscriptions.

