Samsung just unveiled its smallest AI appliance yet – and it's a winner

Samsung has revealed the new Bespoke AI Water Purifier Countertop, a powerful four-stage filtration system that removes particles as small as 0.08 micrometres from tap water.

It’s the latest addition to Samsung’s hugely successful Bespoke range, which already includes a range of the best cordless vacuum cleaners to stylish fridge freezers. However, at just 17cm wide, this is its smallest model yet.

In South Korea, it’s available in beige, grey and black for 1.45 million won – or around $1,046. There's no word yet on an international release, but plenty of people will be hoping it makes its way overseas.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung says the purifier can remove 82 different types of harmful substances, which is more than any other model currently on the local market. It’s NSF International-certified, built with a corrosion-resistant stainless steel water pipe, and even sterilises itself every three days using electrolysis to keep microbes at bay.

It also connects with the SmartThings app and Bixby voice commands, so you’ll get reminders when the filter needs replacing and can set water output and temperature right from your phone or with your voice.

Beyond purification, it can dispense anywhere from 50ml to 1 litre of water in 10ml increments and heat it to your preferred temperature – up to 90°C in 5-degree steps.

Xiaomi's Mijia Instant Hot Water Purifier was released earlier this month (Image credit: Xiaomi)

The launch comes after Xiaomi’s smart water taps, but Samsung’s countertop version is more portable and offers a wider range of features. It is pricier, but given what it can do, that’s hardly surprising.

We’ll update you as soon as there’s news on international availability.