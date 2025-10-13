Xiaomi is about to launch a smart water purifier that filters 2 litres per minute

QUICK SUMMARY Xiaomi is set to launch the new Mijia Smart Water Purifier N800G, which integrates into your water pipe and comes with a dedicated tap. It can filter up to 2 litres per minute and has a total filtration capacity of 4,000 litres. Whilst pricing and availability aren’t confirmed, its listing on Xiaomi’s global site hints it could potentially launch in multiple regions.

We've seen all sorts from Xiaomi recently, but the brand is showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, it's just revealed that another smart appliance is on the way, this time to do with water filtration.

The Mijia Smart Water Purifier N800G integrates directly into your drinking water pipe and comes with its own dedicated tap. It can filter up to 2 litres per minute, putting it among the fastest home filtration systems we’ve seen.

Whilst Xiaomi hasn’t shared pricing or availability yet, the fact it’s listed on its global website suggests it could launch in multiple regions.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

From the listing, it looks like the system features an LED display on the tap to show when the filter needs changing, and users can track the process via the Xiaomi Home app. The filter itself has a total capacity of 4,000 litres, making it a solid long-term option for clean water at home.

This launch comes on the heels of Xiaomi’s other recent water-focused products, including a smart kettle that keeps water hot for 24 hours and a touch-controlled smart water tap, showing the brand’s serious push into smarter, more connected kitchen tech.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors