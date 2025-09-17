Tineco’s wet-dry vacuum has some serious mopping smarts – but I’m not convinced about one feature

QUICK SUMMARY Tineco debuted the FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist, a new wet and dry vacuum, as part of IFA 2025. Expected to become available at the end of the year, the Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist has powerful water pressure that tackles tough stains without making floors too wet.

The standout product during IFA 2025 had to be vacuum cleaners. Amongst the many new launches was the Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist, a wet and dry floor cleaner that could give Dyson a run for its money – but I’m not convinced by this one feature.

Wet and dry vacuum cleaners are taking over the floorcare space. The likes of Dyson, Shark and Hoover have all found tremendous success in this arena, and that’s not even discussing robot vacuum -mop hybrids that have been using this technology for years longer than upright, cordless models.

One brand that’s actually been making wet and dry floor cleaners for several years is Tineco. The latest addition to its popular S9 series is the FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist which recently debuted at IFA 2025 , and it won the All-Scenario Cleaning Innovation Gold Award that was presented during the event.

The FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist is a smart floor washer which uses StreakFree technology to clean your floors without leaving water marks or making them too wet. Its clever brush head – that has magnets in it for better movability – collects dirt and debris in the roller while also mopping the surface and removing excess water as it goes.

A post shared by Tineco (@tinecoglobal) A photo posted by on

For tough stains, the FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist has a HydroBurst feature which applies high pressure to floors with an angled water jet. It also cleans around corners and flush to walls with its triple-sided edge cleaning design. To keep the brush roll dry, the FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist has a FlashDry Self-Cleaning system that uses hot water and 85°C drying power to clean and dry it for your next cleaning session.

I love the futuristic look of the FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist, but one thing I’m not convinced by is its size. Tineco states that it has an ultra-thin 11cm body which can reach under furniture and into tight spaces, but I’m not sure if that’s true.

While I believe that the handle and main body of the FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist could maybe fold down to get under furniture, I’m not convinced the brush head could do that. It looks quite chunky, even when compared to the Dyson WashG1 which isn’t small by any means.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I’ll definitely have to try it out to see if my suspicions are true but I probably won’t get my hands on it anytime soon. Pricing and availability of the Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist is being kept quiet. It’s expected to go on sale later this year in the US with rumours that it could launch in the UK and Australia in early 2026.