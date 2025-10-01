This smart robot vacuum switches its mop by room type – and I saw it in action

QUICK SUMMARY Dreame has announced the launch of its new Matrix10 Ultra robot vacuum cleaner. It automatically swaps between three mop types – scrubbing pads for kitchens, sponge pads for bathrooms, and thermal pads for other rooms – so each floor gets the right clean. It's available on Amazon for an RRP of £1,399/€1,399, with a launch discount of £200/€200 in the first week.

The way the best robot vacuum cleaners have developed over the past year or so is pretty crazy. We’ve seen models sprouting arms and legs, and even ones that claim to climb stairs. However, yesterday I came across something I hadn’t seen before, and I couldn't wait to share it with you.

Dreame has just announced a whole bunch of new products, including a new smart cordless vacuum and even an AI hairdryer. However, the one that really caught my attention is called the Matrix10 Ultra, and it's been labelled as the world’s first-ever smart multi-mop switching robot vacuum.

This clever bit of kit comes with a multi-mop switching dock and a three-solution compartment, meaning it holds up to three mop types and switches them out depending on room type or cleaning needs. I know – my mind was blown too.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

In terms of the mops, there's nylon-bristled scrubbing pads for tackling kitchen grease, sponge water-locking pads for bathrooms, and thermal mop pads for general rooms, which keep a consistent temperature for better cleaning. On top of that, the Matrix10 Ultra comes with the HyperStream Detangling DuoBrush – a bristled rubber brush that lifts dust, as well as a TPU rubber brush that handles carpets while automatically rising on flat floors to save energy.

It also boasts an upgraded ProLeap System and Triple-Wheel AgiLift Chassis, helping it climb obstacles up to 8cm, plus VersaLift Navigation for sneaking under low furniture. Add in 30,000Pa suction power, TÜV Low Noise Cleaning certification, Dual Omni-Scrub Mopping, ThermoHub mop self-cleaning at 100°C, and even Intelligent Pet Care, and you’re looking at a seriously feature-packed machine.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

I popped up to London yesterday to give it a whirl, and I have to admit that I was really impressed. It glided around effortlessly, and seeing the mop-switching mechanism working inside the robot itself was fascinating. The Dreame Matrix10 Ultra is now available on Amazon for an RRP of £1,399/€1,399, with a launch discount of £200/€200 in the first week.

I’m hoping to review it properly soon and test it more regularly, but until then, it's definitely a robot vacuum cleaner trend I can happily get behind.