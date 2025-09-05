Eufy’s latest release is exactly what robot vacuum owners have been missing

This is pretty revolutionary

Eufy MarsWalker
When robot vacuums started sprouting arms and legs earlier this year, I honestly thought the world had gone mad. It sounds like a good idea in theory, but after sitting through an endlessly long demo of the Roborock Saros Z70 at CES 2025, I can tell you it’s a very different story in practice.

So yes, I may have rolled my eyes when Eufy’s IFA press release landed in my inbox… but then I stopped dead in my tracks. The brand has unveiled the Eufy MarsWalker, a stair-climbing carrier for the best robot vacuums.

Eufy MarsWalker

Instead of awkwardly crawling step by step, the MarsWalker transports robot vacuum cleaners between floors in smooth and steady way. It recognises most common stair types, builds a 3D map of your home, and uses four independently controlled arms and a track-drive system. It then grips each step securely, climbs smoothly and avoids slips, making multi-floor cleaning genuinely seamless.

We know it’ll work with the Omni S2, which was also unveiled this week, but it’s still unclear whether other models will be supported. Pricing and availability remain under wraps for now, but this one has definitely caught my eye.

