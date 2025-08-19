The only robot vacuum that ever won me over is getting a big upgrade
Take a guess at what it's called...
QUICK SUMMARY
The arrival of a new model, the Eufy Robot Vacuum S2, is now on the horizon. Early images suggest it closely resembles its predecessor, so a similar price tag seems likely.
Whilst Eufy hasn’t announced a release date, reports indicate it may launch before the end of the year.
I’ll let you in on a secret – I haven't always a fan of the best robot vacuums. I usually lean towards a good cordless vacuum over the robot kind....that is, until I tried the Eufy Omni S1 Pro. Its clever cleaning tech and automatic maintenance completely changed my mind, and even though it's pretty pricey, I absolutely fell in love it.
So, you can imagine my excitement when I heard there’s a new version on the way – the Eufy Robot Vacuum S2. From the early images, it looks a lot like its predecessor, which means we’re expecting the price tag to be similar too.
There's also no official launch date yet, but rumours suggest we might see it by the end of this year.
According to a reliable report from AnkerInsider, the S2 could feature up to 30,000 Pa suction power, putting it among the most powerful models out there. It’s also tipped to feature Eufy’s HydroJet mopping system, potentially with a wide 11.4-inch roller mop, as well as the 12-in-1 UniClean Station that handles both cleaning and charging.
A separate leak on Reddit also claims we’ll see 2N pressure, an extending roller mop, hot water mop washing at the dock, and even some lighting effects in the dust bin. If even half of that is true, the S2 could be one of the most exciting robot vacuums to hit the market so far.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.