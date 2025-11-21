IKEA's new smart home gadget prices have been revealed – here's how much they cost and when you can buy

QUICK SUMMARY IKEA officially confirmed it was launching 21 new Matter-compatible smart home products earlier this month, and now pricing and availability have surfaced thanks to Dutch site Tweakers. The range covers lighting, sensors and controls, with most products expected to arrive in Europe on 1st January 2026. More pricing info is expected in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.

Earlier this month, IKEA revealed it’s launching 21 Matter-compatible products after months of rumours and unconfirmed sightings. It’s the biggest smart home launch the retailer has done in years, and for anyone with an existing smart home ecosystem, it was very exciting news.

Whilst IKEA did share images, details and capabilities at the time, things like pricing and availability were pretty limited. Now, Dutch blog Tweakers has reported the prices for many of the new IKEA smart home products in the EU market – information the site says was confirmed by an IKEA representative.

As a reminder, the new range focuses on three key areas – lighting, sensors and controls. You’ll find each of the products listed below, along with the availability we know so far.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Smart bulbs Row 0 - Cell 0 UK EU KAJPLAT E27 smart bulb – white spectrum £4-£9 €5-€13 KAJPLAT E27 Starter Kit – white spectrum TBC €17 KAJPLAT E27 Starter Kit – white/colour spectrum TBC €12 KAJPLAT GU10 smart bulb – white spectrum £4-£9 €8 KAJPLAT GU10 smart bulb – white/colour spectrum £4-£9 €10 KAJPLAT GU10 Starter Kit – white spectrum TBC €25 KAJPLAT E14 smart bulb – white spectrum £4-£9 €8 KAJPLAT E14 smart bulb – white/colour spectrum £4-£9 €10

Swipe to scroll horizontally Smart sensors Row 0 - Cell 0 UK EU ALPSTUGA air quality sensor £25 €30 TIMMERFLOTTE temperature and humidity sensor £5 €10 KLIPPBOK water leak sensor £7 €9 MYGGBETT door/window sensor £7 €8 MYGGBETT motion sensor £7 €9

Swipe to scroll horizontally Remote controls and smart plugs Row 0 - Cell 0 UK EU BILRESA remote control with dual button £3 €9 BILRESA remote control with scroll wheel £4 TBC BILRESA control kits TBC €20 GRILLPLATS smart plug TBC €9 GRILLPLATS smart plug with remote control TBC €13

When will IKEA's new Matter-compatible smart home gadgets be available?

Most of the devices are scheduled to launch in Europe on 1st January 2026, except for the two smart plugs, which are set to arrive later on an unspecified date. That said, IKEA is known for sneaking in surprise releases, so don’t be shocked if one or two items appear earlier in your region.

We should also have the remaining TBC prices within the next few weeks, so we’ll keep this updated as soon as more information drops.

Make sure you check out everything we know about IKEA's Black Friday sale before you go.