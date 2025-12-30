LG is set to reveal a home robot to tackle your chores at CES – and I’m scared

QUICK SUMMARY LG is set to unveil a humanoid robot helper at CES 2026 Details on the LG home robot is little, but it’s rumoured to be called CLOiD and is designed to perform household chores.

CES 2026 is taking place this week and if you’re attending, you’ll want to head over to LG’s booth to check out its humanoid robot helper. According to an LG press release, the electronics brand is set to reveal a home robot called CLOiD to help with your household chores – and it has me feeling a little scared!

The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas is always full of the latest and smartest innovations, and LG’s CLOiD home robot is definitely ahead of its time from the very little information we’ve been given. The details are scant to say the least, but CLOiD is expected to have two articulated arms with five individual fingers.

Attached to the arms and fingers is a head that has a chip in it, alongside a display, speaker , camera and sensors that will likely help CLOiD move around the home without bumping into things. The display and speaker could also allow CLOiD to talk to its users, and it’s said to be powered by LG’s AI platform which should learn your habits and adapt how it acts and speaks to you.

LG has said that CLOiD is designed to help with household chores and tasks, but no specifics have been given. If I had to guess – and considering it has arms – I’d say that CLOiD could pick things up and tidy them away, but aside from that, we have no idea what CLOiD looks like or what it will be capable of.

Whether it’s TVs or appliances, LG is consistently ahead of the competition but this time, I think it’s gone too far. I personally wouldn’t want a human-like robot walking around my house and considering we don’t even know what it’ll do yet, I’m not sure if it would be worth the price which is likely to be quite high, if you can even buy it at all!

LG hasn’t shared any photos of CLOiD or any tangible details so we’ll have to wait until CES kicks off later this week to see what it looks like and what it will do.