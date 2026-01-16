5 new robot lawnmowers from CES 2026 that show the future of smart gardening this year

Robot lawn mowers had a big moment at CES 2026 – and it wasn’t just about bigger batteries or shinier designs.

The launches this year underline a clear shift towards wire-free setup, more reliable navigation, and less faffing once it's actually in your garden. Instead of relying on a buried boundary wire (or guessing where it is), the newest models are increasingly using a mix of sensors to “understand” your lawn and make autonomous decisions.

Things like high-precision satellite positioning, laser mapping to build 3D views, and cameras that help spot toys, pets, and other obstacles all appeared in new models at CES. Just as importantly, there’s a renewed focus on edge cutting – the bit that often decides whether a robot mower feels genuinely hands-off, or whether you’re still doing a lap with the strimmer every weekend.

Here are five new robot lawnmowers from CES 2026 that have given us a peek into the future of smart gardening.

1. Mammotion LUBA 3 AWD

(Image credit: Mammotion)

Mammotion’s LUBA 3 AWD series is a good example of where the best robot mowers are heading in 2026: fewer single points of failure, and more ways to keep the machine confidently on track.

The headline feature is its upgraded “Tri-Fusion” navigation, which blends 360-degree LiDAR with high-precision satellite positioning and AI vision, using dual 1080p cameras to better understand what’s in front of it.

That sensor combo is designed to make wire-free setup feel less stressful, especially in gardens with awkward edges, trees, or patchy signal. On the hardware side, the all-wheel-drive design is built for tricky terrain.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Segway Navimow X4 Series

(Image credit: Segway)

Segway’s CES was less about one “hero” mower and more about making Navimow feel like a proper range – nine new models across five series, spanning small gardens, bigger residential lawns, and even commercial work.

The unifying idea is wire-free setup: instead of burying a boundary cable, these mowers use a mix of satellite positioning, cameras, and laser mapping to work out where the lawn starts and ends, then keep themselves on course. There’s a clear “pick your terrain” vibe, too.

The X4 Series is pitched at larger, slopier lawns with all-wheel drive and steep incline handling, while the i2 models aim at smaller or more complex spaces, with LiDAR or AWD options depending on what your garden throws at it.

3. Sunseeker S4

(Image credit: Sunseeker)

Sunseeker isn’t a name everyone will recognise yet, but the Sunseeker S4 is exactly the sort of CES 2026 launch that can change that.

It’s designed for lawns up to 1,000㎡, and the big promise is simple: a wire-free robot mower that can map accurately, then avoid obstacles from any direction, without you constantly checking on it.

The key is Sunseeker’s AllSense 3D perception system, which combines a 360° LiDAR sensor with an AI camera to build a detailed view of your garden and navigate it with centimetre-level precision.

In practice, that should make it better suited to messy, real-world gardens – the ones with tight corners, furniture, toys, or awkward borders.

4. Dreame RoboticMower A3 AWD Pro

(Image credit: Dreame)

Dreame’s RoboticMower A3 AWD Pro is a reminder that the biggest robot brands don’t see “smart home” as just indoor cleaning anymore but an ecosystem that stretches right out into the garden.

At CES 2026, the company confirmed the A3 AWD Pro is heading to North America, positioning it as a more serious, all-terrain upgrade built for larger, tougher lawns.

The spec sheet hits the big 2026 themes: wire-free mapping driven by AI, “precision edge trimming” to reduce the need for a follow-up strim, four-wheel drive for grip on uneven ground, and 300+ obstacle avoidance claims aimed at real gardens, not showroom lawns.

5. ECOVACS GOAT A and O

(Image credit: ECOVACS)

Ecovacs’ upgraded GOAT A and GOAT O mowers feel like a direct response to the two complaints that still stop some people buying a robot mower: setup hassle, and messy-looking edges.

At CES 2026, the company highlighted its new HoloScope 360 Dual-LiDAR navigation system, which it says can cut installation time to under a minute, while delivering mapping accuracy down to within two centimetres, a claim we'll be testing in a review in due course.

The other big upgrade is edge trimming. Ecovacs says its built-in TruEdge Trimmer, paired with AI edge detection, is designed to mow closer along paths, fences, and hard landscaping, so you’re not left with that familiar untidy strip around the perimeter.