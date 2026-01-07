Ecovacs just upgraded the GOAT of robot lawn mowers with AI edge trimming

QUICK SUMMARY Ecovacs has unveiled upgraded versions of its robot lawn mowers and robot vacuum cleaners. The GOAT A and GOAT O lawn mowers from Ecovacs now come with AI-enhanced edge trimming and smarter navigation. It’s also updated its DEEBOT robot vacuums with a new mop roller and self-washing features.

With a name like Ecovacs, you might not expect the brand to make robot lawn mowers. But it does, and at CES 2026, Ecovacs has just unveiled the GOAT of robot lawn mowers , a.k.a upgraded and smarter versions of its GOAT A and GOAT O mowing series.

While Ecovacs has announced new products at CES, including a robotic window cleaner and pool cleaner, its main focus has been upgraded its popular robot lawn mowers and vacuum cleaner line-ups. For the former, its upgraded GOAT robot lawn mowers now come with smarter navigation systems and edge trimming, thanks to – you guessed it – AI.

The Ecovacs GOAT A and GOAT O mowers are powered by its HoloScope 360 Dual-LiDAR navigation system. The system uses a combination of sensors to map your garden or lawn area in 3D. This allows for more precise mapping to within 2cm, and it’s also generated much faster, so you can set-up your mower quicker than before – under one minute to be exact.

The smarter mapping and navigation means the Ecovacs GOAT mowers can detect different types of terrain, like paths, and can avoid obstacles in its path. But speaking of paths, the mowers now come with a built-in TruEdge Trimmer which offers better edge trimming than before.

(Image credit: ECOVACS)

Thanks to AI enhancements, the Ecovacs GOAT mowers can now sit, move and cut flush against paths, fences, edges and other landscaping to get a cleaner mow. Its positioning and edge detection means it gets up close and personal with edges, so you no longer get a mess of longer grass around the perimeter of your garden.

But of course, Ecovacs wouldn’t go to CES without news on its robot vacuum cleaners . Its new announcement for 2026 sees Ecovacs upgrade its DEEBOT T90 Pro Omni and DEEBOT X12 vacuums with a new Ozmo Roller 3.0. The mop is now longer at 26cm for better coverage, and it self-washes by using 16 nozzles to remove dirt and prevent cross contamination.

The Ecovacs DEEBOT X12 also comes with new high-pressure water jets and infrared stain detection.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pricing and availability of the new Ecovacs GOAT mowers and DEEBOT robot vacuums is being kept under wraps, but we hope to see them arrive early this year.