Eufy launches surprise robot lawn mower – and it could arrive within weeks

QUICK SUMMARY Eufy has unveiled a surprise robot lawn mower at MWC, bringing wire-free navigation to a cheaper model designed for smaller gardens. The Eufy C15 is priced at €899, or €999 with the optional garage. There's no exact release date yet, the it's set to arrive sometime between late March and late June.

Eufy has caught everyone off guard at MWC by unveiling a brand new robot lawn mower. The new Eufy C15 slots in as the most affordable model in the brand’s mower lineup, sitting below the Eufy E18 and Eufy E15, which we awarded five stars in our review last year.

Like its pricier siblings, the C15 uses Eufy’s Vision FSD navigation system, a camera-based system that allows it to map and operate without a physical boundary wire. This approach simplifies setup compared with traditional wired robot mowers and aligns with a broader shift toward wire-free navigation in the category.

Pricing is set at €899 (or €999 with the optional garage) and whilst there's no exact release date yet, the brand says the C15 will arrive sometime between late March and late June. Regional availability, including the UK and US, has not yet been confirmed.

(Image credit: Eufy)

The C15 arrives at an interesting moment for the best robot lawn mowers. Brands like Ego and Segway are pushing toward complex-garden capability, whilst Husqvarna has recently leaned into simpler, more accessible mowing with its latest trio of models. Eufy’s approach here looks similar, with the C15 being designed for smaller lawns up to 500 m² and slopes of 32%, compared to 800 m² on the E15 and 1,200 m² on the E18.

Control is handled through Eufy’s app, where you can create schedules, manage saved maps and tweak settings, whilst onboard buttons on the mower itself give users quick manual control when out in the garden.