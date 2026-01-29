This new Tapo outdoor camera proves you can get great home security without any wiring

QUICK SUMMARY TP-Link has launched the new Tapo C401 Smart Wire-Free Outdoor Security Camera, offering impressive home security without any wiring. Running on a 5,200mAh battery that can last up to 180 days, it’s ideal as a second camera or for anyone wanting a low-maintenance setup. It has an RRP of £49.99/$42.99, but is currently reduced in the UK on TP-Link's website.

TP-Link has launched its new C401 Smart Wire-Free Outdoor Security Camera, giving smart home fans an easy way to keep an eye on their home without any permanent wiring. It runs on a built-in 5,200mAh battery that can last up to 180 days before needing a recharge, making it a perfect choice for simple, long-term use.

After a series of impressive security camera launches from TP-Link recently, the C401 stands out for its compact design and lower price. This makes it a great choice as a second camera for expanding coverage, or simply for anyone who wants something easy to install and maintain.

The camera has an RRP of £49.99, but it’s currently 27% off on TP-Link’s website, bringing it down to just £36.50. In the US, it’s priced at $42.99.

(Image credit: TP-Link)

In terms of resolution, it’s not TP-Link’s highest-spec camera, offering 1080p Full HD live view. However, features like colour night vision, AI-powered person detection and an IP65 weatherproof rating more than make up for it. It's also subscription-free, which will keep costs down in the long run.

As more wire-free security cameras hit the market, the C401 looks like a standout option for anyone who wants a low-maintenance without sacrificing smart features or reliability.