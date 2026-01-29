This new Tapo outdoor camera proves you can get great home security without any wiring
It's incredibly affordable as well
QUICK SUMMARY
TP-Link has launched the new Tapo C401 Smart Wire-Free Outdoor Security Camera, offering impressive home security without any wiring. Running on a 5,200mAh battery that can last up to 180 days, it’s ideal as a second camera or for anyone wanting a low-maintenance setup.
It has an RRP of £49.99/$42.99, but is currently reduced in the UK on TP-Link's website.
TP-Link has launched its new C401 Smart Wire-Free Outdoor Security Camera, giving smart home fans an easy way to keep an eye on their home without any permanent wiring. It runs on a built-in 5,200mAh battery that can last up to 180 days before needing a recharge, making it a perfect choice for simple, long-term use.
After a series of impressive security camera launches from TP-Link recently, the C401 stands out for its compact design and lower price. This makes it a great choice as a second camera for expanding coverage, or simply for anyone who wants something easy to install and maintain.
The camera has an RRP of £49.99, but it’s currently 27% off on TP-Link’s website, bringing it down to just £36.50. In the US, it’s priced at $42.99.
In terms of resolution, it’s not TP-Link’s highest-spec camera, offering 1080p Full HD live view. However, features like colour night vision, AI-powered person detection and an IP65 weatherproof rating more than make up for it. It's also subscription-free, which will keep costs down in the long run.
As more wire-free security cameras hit the market, the C401 looks like a standout option for anyone who wants a low-maintenance without sacrificing smart features or reliability.
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
