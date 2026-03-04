New Polaroid cameras bring retro photography goodness with two summer-ready colours

Quick Summary Polaroid has unveiled a new pair of colours for the Now (Gen 3) camera. The pink and teal are ready to rock every moment of your summer.

I'm a massive fan of Polaroid cameras, and that's unlikely to be news to anyone who has been reading T3 for a while. My collection of the brand's instant cameras includes the dinky Polaroid Go (Gen 2) and the new Polaroid Flip – complete with its Batman-grade sonar autofocus.

I've even delved into the world of vintage cameras with an old Polaroid SX-70, along with a few others along the way. Like I say, I'm something of an enthusiast or an addict – in this sense, they're basically one and the same.

Now, the brand has unveiled a new pair of finish options for the Polaroid Now (Gen 3). That's the most basic i-Type camera in the range, and offers a simple point and shoot experience which is perfect for stress-free shooting.

Now available in both pink and teal, the camera has never been more summer-ready. In fact, the only really tough choice you'll have is working out which of the two you're more of a fan of – I'm a sucker for anything in pink, but that teal hue looks delightful in the images shared by the brand.

(Image credit: Polaroid)

Regardless of which you opt for, you'll get the same feature set as the other models in the range. That includes a two-lens autofocus module, which flips between a lens made for subjects between 0.4m and 1.3m and one optimised for 1m to infinity.

There's also a self-timer built into the camera, which can be useful for group selfies or tripod-mounted, shake-free shots with longer exposures. And for when you want to get creative, there's a double exposure mode, which allows you to layer two shots on top of one another.

Priced at £119.99 / €129.99 / US$129.99 / AU$230, this sits in a nice price point for most people. Personally, the original colours of the Polaroid Now (Gen 3) were a little underwhelming to me, so I'm delighted to see a couple with added panache included in the range. It's time for a Polaroid summer.