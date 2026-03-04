New Polaroid cameras bring retro photography goodness with two summer-ready colours

Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Polaroid has unveiled a new pair of colours for the Now (Gen 3) camera.
The pink and teal are ready to rock every moment of your summer.
I'm a massive fan of Polaroid cameras, and that's unlikely to be news to anyone who has been reading T3 for a while. My collection of the brand's instant cameras includes the dinky Polaroid Go (Gen 2) and the new Polaroid Flip – complete with its Batman-grade sonar autofocus.
I've even delved into the world of vintage cameras with an old Polaroid SX-70, along with a few others along the way. Like I say, I'm something of an enthusiast or an addict – in this sense, they're basically one and the same.
Now, the brand has unveiled a new pair of finish options for the Polaroid Now (Gen 3). That's the most basic i-Type camera in the range, and offers a simple point and shoot experience which is perfect for stress-free shooting.
Now available in both pink and teal, the camera has never been more summer-ready. In fact, the only really tough choice you'll have is working out which of the two you're more of a fan of – I'm a sucker for anything in pink, but that teal hue looks delightful in the images shared by the brand.
Regardless of which you opt for, you'll get the same feature set as the other models in the range. That includes a two-lens autofocus module, which flips between a lens made for subjects between 0.4m and 1.3m and one optimised for 1m to infinity.
There's also a self-timer built into the camera, which can be useful for group selfies or tripod-mounted, shake-free shots with longer exposures. And for when you want to get creative, there's a double exposure mode, which allows you to layer two shots on top of one another.
Priced at £119.99 / €129.99 / US$129.99 / AU$230, this sits in a nice price point for most people. Personally, the original colours of the Polaroid Now (Gen 3) were a little underwhelming to me, so I'm delighted to see a couple with added panache included in the range. It's time for a Polaroid summer.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
