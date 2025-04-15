I've used the Polaroid Flip – it's the best Polaroid camera you can buy

Whether you're a keen photographer or just want to immortalise a moment in time, there's nothing quite like a great instant camera. These devices were revolutionary in their time, fusing the image capture and development into one physical product.

In the modern age, there are only a handful of devices worth your attention. On one hand, there's a whole world of Fujifilm Instax cameras, but the other half is dominated by Polaroid.

Now, that brand has unveiled a new camera called the Polaroid Flip. It's a stunning reworking of the kind of designs the brand employed in the 80s and 90s – and I wholeheartedly believe it's the best Polaroid you can currently buy.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Polaroid Flip: key specs

As the name should suggest, the new device uses a flipping top element which reveals the lens and houses the flash unit. The lens in question is crafted from plastic, but it's not like the plastic lenses you'll know from other cameras. This is unbelievably sharp, and a showcases the full potential of the i-Type film.

Inside, four different hyperfocal lenses are each tuned to a different distance. When you half-press the shutter, a sonar autofocus system – yes, just like the ones on Polaroids of years gone by – detects how far away the subject is and selects the appropriate lens.

That is without any shadow of a doubt, the coolest feature you'll find on any camera today. It was always one of my favourites on older models, and I'm really excited to see it make a return here.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

They've also improved the hinge design. The brand's Director of Product Design, Nick Woodley, told me that they've utilised the hinge from a laptop in a bid to improve the longevity and user experience of this critical piece.

The hinge also features a digital display which details all of the different modes and functions on the device. There are indicators for the flash status, a low battery warning, the self-timer, a double exposure mode and an exposure compensation mode.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Polaroid Flip: performance

Let me kick off by saying that the lens on this camera is absolutely superb. I talked above about how sharp it is, but I'm going to stress that again here. Details in images are all crisp and it's a true testament to just what the Polaroid film is capable of.

The focusing is also pretty good. I've had a few instances where focus is missed but generally it's been spot on. And when it does nail focus, the results are staggering.

Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross)

I'm also a fan of the exposure compensation on offer. Like on almost every instant camera you can buy, exposure metering can be a dark art forged from equal parts wizardry and guesswork, but I like at least being able to steer an image one way or the other.

I'd suggest, then, that this camera is a little bit like any pro-grade tool – it won't save you from a badly constructed image, but when you really get it right, this will give you the extra five percent that takes it from great to phenomenal.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Polaroid Flip vs Polaroid SX-70

I found myself in quite a unique position while testing this camera. See, just a few months ago, I bit the bullet and decided to invest in a 50-year-old Polaroid SX-70, to take my instant photography to the next level.

I loved the idea of the SX-70 for its manual control, and that's still something which stands true. The exposure compensation is available on both, but the manual focusing is still much nicer when it comes to crafting killer images.

I'd have at least liked to see the Flip include a selector, or even just an indicator, for the different lenses. There's currently no way of knowing which lens it has picked, and that's not the most convenient thing for Polaroid shooters.

I had also expected to write about how much better the SLR focusing is on the SX-70. And while it definitely is useful, I was seriously impressed with the viewfinder on the Flip. I can't say for certain if there is some parallax correction happening, but it certainly feels like there is. Either way, it's brilliantly done.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

The best Polaroid you can buy right now

The above is a bold statement, but it's one I'm happy to stick to. Most people will read that and instantly think of the Polaroid I-2, which seems like a much better prospect on paper.

It certainly offers some additional control, but I really don't feel like that's a huge benefit in the world of Polaroid. The I-2 is also much more expensive – the Flip retails for just £199 / $199 (approx. AU$415), which is less than half the cost of its heavyweight stablemate.

With the Flip, you get a real Goldilocks concoction – not too much, not too little. Just right. Prosumers will love control over the exposure and the creative effects on offer. Amateurs will get on fine with a brilliant autofocus system, and easy to understand indicators on the display.